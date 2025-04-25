Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 25, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 25, 2025, and the conclusion to this packed week could not have been more exciting. Viewers continue to witness the brilliance of Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, who has now become a five-time champion, making him one of the youngest players to achieve this feat in regular play. He also seems to be dominating every game and is easily one of the best players we have seen in season 41.

In the upcoming round, Simon Liebling, a resident physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Jenn Gardner, a nonprofit arts administrator from Houston, Texas, will attempt to take down Liam Starnes, but so far, everyone who has done so has failed. Starnes has also won a massive $103,002 in his run so far. Going forward, the odds will once again be on Starnes' side, who looks forward to setting some new records in the show and the season.

The final round of Jeopardy! will once again be the most important thing in this. Not only will it determine the fate of the contestants, but it will also be the segment viewers look forward to. Viewers will be able to participate from the comfort of their homes in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 25, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In this 1995 book, Pilgrim is taken to Tom, whose job it is to utter secrets “softly into pricked and troubled ears”."

This question is from the category "1990s Bestsellers." This is quite an interesting topic, as it is not extremely common but not obscure either.

In the final round, participants are provided a clue in the form of a solution, and they have to answer with a question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, April 25, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: The Horse Whisperer.

Nicholas Evans's The Horse Whisperer was published in 1995 and was later adapted into a film of the same name. In the story, Tom Booker is the titular horse whisperer who helps retrain Pilgrim, Grace Maclean’s horse, after a riding accident.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, April 25, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois; Simon Liebling, a resident physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Jenn Gardner, a nonprofit arts administrator from Houston, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

