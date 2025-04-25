Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 24, 2025, Thursday

Fans of Jeopardy! tuned in on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to see another exciting episode. Lots of twists and turns in this episode, which had some really great contestants. Liam Starnes continued his impressive streak. He earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions with a win that saw him build on his already substantial winnings.

A college student from Barrington, Illinois, named Liam Starnes emerged victorious after a tense Final Jeopardy round. His correct answer, "Who is Columbus?" in the Historic Names category, made his win even more certain.

Liam won this game, which was his fifth straight win and moved him into the prestigious Tournament of Champions. But the episode also showed how tough Liam's opponents are and how good Liam's strategy and gameplay are.

The world of Jeopardy! is unlike any other game show. It combines deep knowledge with strategic gameplay. Jeopardy! is one of the most famous quiz shows of all time because of its long and exciting history.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – April 24, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

Back on April 24, 2025, the first round of Jeopardy! had a mix of categories, such as Anatomical Phrases, 18th Century America, and TV Title References. At the beginning of the game, Raguell Couch and Liam Starnes were tied at $2,600.

But Harold Goldston had a hard time with -$600. Liam had 5 right answers and 2 wrong as the first 15 clues were played. Raguell had 5 right answers and 1 wrong answer. Harold only got one question right and one wrong.

By the end of the round:

Liam : $5,600

: $5,600 Raguell : $2,600

: $2,600 Harold: -$1,400

Double Jeopardy round

In the second round of Double Jeopardy, there were questions like Blank Verse, Movie Genres, and Objection, Your Honor! Raguell found the second Daily Double (DD2), but he only put $2,000 on it.

This let Liam take the lead when he found the third Daily Double (DD3) and bet $4,000. Harold kept falling behind, but Liam stayed ahead the rest of the round thanks to his plan.

By the end of the round:

Liam : $16,000

: $16,000 Raguell : $10,600

: $10,600 Harold: -$2,200

Final Jeopardy! round

Final Jeopardy question was under the Historic Names category, and the clue was: He was riding back from taking over Granada when he was called to a royal meeting that would change history.

The clue was,

Only Liam got it right when he asked,

"Who is Christopher Columbus?"

Following her bet, Raguell had a small balance of $98 left after answering

"Who is Churchill?"

Harold finished with -2,200 dollars and didn't play in Final Jeopardy! because he had a bad score.

Final scores:

Liam : $21,201 (5-day total: $103,002)

: $21,201 (5-day total: $103,002) Raguell : $98

: $98 Harold: -$2,200 (did not participate in Final)

Discovering Contestant profiles

Liam Starnes

Barrington, Illinois, undergraduate student Liam Starnes played a calculated and strategic game this evening. Though he erred slightly, he began well on Jeopardy, correctly responding to 10 clues. His main moment came during Double Jeopardy when he discovered DD3 and bet $4,000, reclaiming the lead from his rivals.

Liam's calm mind under pressure helped him to keep his lead all through the game, and he showed great decision-making, particularly with his Final Jeopardy answer. Liam moved on to the Tournament of Champions with a total of $21,201, his fifth straight victory, having won with his correct response, "Who is Columbus?"

Raguell Couch

An undergraduate from Durham, North Carolina, Raguell Couch displayed a consistent attitude throughout the game and great academic knowledge. She got 11 clues right in Jeopardy round, matching Liam's pace. Her Double Jeopardy performance, though, was not as good. Raguell bet $2,000, wagering conservatively after locating DD2.

Though she ended the round with $10,600, Raguell could not keep the drive required to contest Liam in the last round. Finishing with a paltry $98 after her bet, her right response in Final Jeopardy—"Who is Churchill?"—was insufficient to win. Raguell, however, put up a good game and was a deserving opponent.

Harold Goldston

A karaoke bar owner from Knoxville, Tennessee, Harold Goldston struggled during tonight's game. He found it difficult to get going in the Jeopardy round, finishing at -$1,400 at the break after just one clue correct response. Harold couldn’t bounce back in the Double Jeopardy round, where he ended with -$2,200 despite his best efforts.

His bad score excluded him from the Final Jeopardy round. Harold's game was difficult, but he was tenacious; his local media coverage helped to increase hopes for his performance. Though he did not win, he added character and excitement to the program, therefore helping to create a fun episode.

How Jeopardy! distinguishes itself from regular game shows

Unlike other game shows, Jeopardy! features a special format in which players are given hints in the shape of answers and have to answer with questions. From history to literature and science, this calls for competitors to have a broad knowledge base spanning several disciplines.

The show's focus on strategy, especially in choosing clues and wagering on Daily Doubles, adds more complexity. Unlike many game shows, where physical chores or speed are major considerations, Jeopardy! challenges intellectual depth and rapid thought.

Its unique scoring method sets the program apart from several other quiz types as well. Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy require contestants to plan their bets based on a fixed amount of money they receive for each correct answer. This provides a special tactical component missing from other game shows.

Jeopardy! Game recap – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Jeopardy round

Categories: Anatomical Phrases; 18th Century America; TV Title References; In The Cards; From Whence They Came; “Ok”, Boomer

Raguell and Liam were tied at $2,600 after the interviews.

Harold had -$600 at the break.

Statistics after 15 clues:

Raguell: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Liam: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Harold: 0 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Harold: Father of two, Dante and Atlas.

Raguell: Tried out in 2017 and met Alex Trebek.

Liam: Wants to visit Machu Picchu and Angkor Wat.

During the round:

Liam converted a True Daily Double to take the lead and kept it throughout the round.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Liam: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Raguell: 11 correct, 3 incorrect

Harold: 1 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Liam: $5,600

Raguell: $2,600

Harold: -$1,400

Double Jeopardy round

Categories: Blank Verse; Movie Genres; Objection, Your Honor!; Tripping; The Light; Fantastic

Raguell found DD2 and bet $2,000.

Liam found DD3, bet $4,000, and retook the lead, which he held until the end.

Harold struggled throughout and couldn’t recover.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Liam: 20 correct, 5 incorrect

Raguell: 18 correct, 4 incorrect

Harold: 2 correct, 4 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final:

Liam: $16,000

Raguell: $10,600

Harold: -$2,200 (did not participate in Final due to negative score)

Final Jeopardy results:

Liam was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, answering “Who is Columbus?”.

was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, answering “Who is Columbus?”. Liam advances to the Tournament of Champions and aims for win #6 tomorrow.

Tonight’s Results:

Harold : -$2,200 (did not participate in Final)

: -$2,200 (did not participate in Final) Raguell : $10,600 – $10,502 = $98 (answered "Who is Churchill?" - hi mom + dad!)

: $10,600 – $10,502 = $98 (answered "Who is Churchill?" - hi mom + dad!) Liam: $16,000 + $5,201 = $21,201 (5-day total: $103,002)

Liam Starnes triumphed in the April 24, 2025, episode of Jeopardy!, securing his 5th consecutive win and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. The game demonstrated his strategic play and ability to adapt under pressure. With a total of $103,002, Liam has firmly established himself as a top contestant.

Raguell Couch and Harold Goldston, despite their best efforts, couldn’t overcome Liam’s solid gameplay. The night’s episode proved once again why Jeopardy! remains one of the most beloved quiz shows in history, offering an exciting and intellectually stimulating experience for both contestants and viewers.

