Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 22, 2025, Tuesday

Tonight, April 22, 2025, Tuesday, Jeopardy! had a mindblowing episode that kept people watching. Strong rivalry among the contestants made the question of who would win unclear until the last round.

Liam Starnes, the 2-day champion from Barrington, Illinois, kept ruling the game show this night. He competed against Sara Grady from Nashville, Tennessee, and Kyle Dunn from New York, New York.

Liam Starnes won tonight's game, therefore completing three straight victories. Particularly in the last rounds, he displayed remarkable knowledge base and strategic play all during the game.

Liam's steady performance helped him keep a good lead despite Sara and Kyle's fierce competition. He concluded the game with a significant total, bringing his increasing winnings to $19,400 more. For decades, Jeopardy! has been a cherished part of television history.

Renowned for its unique quiz style and intellectual difficulty, it has attracted millions of viewers every night. Ken Jennings hosts the program, which still fascinates viewers with its quick questions and competitive tone. The structure stays faithful to the classic style that has made it a cultural icon, as it changes.

Jeopardy! episode highlights April 22, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round of tonight's episode, April 22, 2025, set the stage for an intense competition. The round featured six categories: Chat, Gps, Fast Food Slogans, Quite A Heist, Sports, “Rth” Day, and Secrets Of The Penguins.

Quickly taking control of the round, Liam Starnes responded to 10 accurate hints and won the Daily Double, therefore increasing his lead even more. At the round's conclusion, he had $11,600, far in front of his rivals.

Conversely, both Kyle Dunn and Sara Grady struggled. Though she started slowly, Sara finished with six accurate answers. Kyle, on the other hand, had trouble with his responses and was at a negative score of -$1,200 after 15 hints.

Liam finished the round with $11,600, Sara with $3,000, and Kyle with -$1,200, so preparing for the Double Jeopardy.

Liam : $11,600

: $11,600 Sara : $3,000

: $3,000 Kyle: -$1,200

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round intensified the competition, with the stakes raised as all clues were worth double the value of the Jeopardy! round. The categories for tonight's round included Hot Spots, Music On TV, Ancient Symbols, I’ll Take That Action, Biographies & Memoirs, and Before & After.

Liam Starnes continued his strong performance by answering 31 clues correctly and securing another Daily Double.

Liam kept a strong lead despite a little error on the third Daily Double and his score shot to $24,400 by the round's conclusion. Kyle Dunn finished with $9,200 since he couldn't fully use the second Daily Double.

Though she got 10 right clues, Sara Grady finished the round with $3,000. The round underlined Liam's consistency and confirmed his supremacy as the other competitors fought to match his speed.

Liam : $24,400

: $24,400 Kyle : $9,200

: $9,200 Sara: $3,000

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy round posed a unique challenge to the contestants with the category “Images of 2024.” The clue was about an item common to a January 1889 self-portrait and several attendees at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Liam Starnes, with a significant lead, wagered conservatively and answered incorrectly with “What is elephant.” Despite this, his accumulated total still left him in first place with $19,400.

Kyle Dunn, who had been trailing throughout the game, wagered all of his $9,200 and answered incorrectly, leaving him with a score of $0.

Sara Grady was the only contestant to answer correctly, “What is an ear bandage?”

She bet $1,500, so her final total was $4,500. Though Sara's right response let her end on a high note, it was insufficient to close the gap with Liam. Liam was therefore declared the winner for his third straight day.

The final results were:

Sara : $4,500

: $4,500 Kyle : $0

: $0 Liam: $19,400 (3-day total: $72,202)

Exploring contestant profiles

Liam Starnes

Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, has proven to be a formidable contestant on Jeopardy!.

With his impressive knowledge and quick thinking, he secured his third consecutive win tonight, adding $19,400 to his total. Liam had already accumulated $52,802 in his previous games.

His ability to maintain a strong lead throughout the rounds, especially in Double Jeopardy, showcases his competitive edge. A fan of Chicago sports teams, Liam's calculated betting and extensive knowledge in a wide range of subjects have made him a standout contestant in this season of Jeopardy!.

Sara Grady

An instructional coach from Nashville, Tennessee, Sara Grady showed tenacity all during the game. Sara recovered in the Double Jeopardy round and answered right in Final Jeopardy, winning $1,500 despite a sluggish start.

Although she couldn't close the gap on Liam's lead, Sara's late-game strong play showed her will.

Apart from Jeopardy!, Sara is a passionate cat lover who adopted a cat during her time in Turkey. Her strategic play and capacity to change under pressure made her a remarkable contender in this episode.

Kyle Dunn

Tonight's episode was a difficult fight for New York, New York actor and director Kyle Dunn. Kyle fought to make up an early deficit despite his best efforts and successful acquisition of the second Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy round.

His wrong answer in the Final Jeopardy round left him with $0, so he was disappointed. Still, Kyle's energy and character really came through during the game.

A fun fact about Kyle is that he owes money to his therapist, which was revealed during the pre-game interviews. Though he lost tonight, his involvement made the show more interesting.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Its unusual structure sets Jeopardy! apart from typical game shows. Unlike many programs that depend on participants responding to questions, Jeopardy! provides the answers first and requires players to phrase their replies as a question. This turn emphasises knowledge over chance and makes the game intellectually demanding.

Jeopardy! is also more dynamic and interesting since it uses a system of clues with increasing difficulty. The game's exciting viewing experience is produced by its mix of general knowledge and strategic betting.

Jeopardy! game recap – Monday, April 21, 2025

Jeopardy! round recap:

Categories: Chat, Gps; Fast Food Slogans; Quite A Heist; Sports; “Rth” Day; Secrets Of The Penguins

Chat, Gps; Fast Food Slogans; Quite A Heist; Sports; “Rth” Day; Secrets Of The Penguins Liam had a strong performance, answering 10 correct clues and securing the Daily Double.

had a strong performance, answering 10 correct clues and securing the Daily Double. Sara and Kyle struggled early, both scoring negative points after 15 clues.

Statistics at the first break:

Liam: 10 correct, 1 incorrect

10 correct, 1 incorrect Sara: 0 correct, 1 incorrect

0 correct, 1 incorrect Kyle: 2 correct, 3 incorrect

Interviews:

Kyle shared that he owes money to his therapist.

shared that he owes money to his therapist. Sara adopted a cat while living in Turkey.

adopted a cat while living in Turkey. Liam is a big fan of Chicago sports teams.

Jeopardy round

Scores after 15 Clues:

Liam: $9,200

$9,200 Sara: -$600

-$600 Kyle: -$800

After the Jeopardy round:

Sara made a comeback, answering 6 correct clues after the break to move out of the red.

made a comeback, answering 6 correct clues after the break to move out of the red. Liam maintained a commanding lead by answering another 8 correct clues.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Liam: 18 correct, 1 incorrect

18 correct, 1 incorrect Sara: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

6 correct, 2 incorrect Kyle: 3 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Liam: $11,600

$11,600 Sara: $3,000

$3,000 Kyle: -$1,200

Double Jeopardy Round Recap:

Categories: Hot Spots; Music On Tv; Ancient Symbols; I’Ll Take That Action; Biographies & Memoirs; Before & After

Hot Spots; Music On Tv; Ancient Symbols; I’Ll Take That Action; Biographies & Memoirs; Before & After Kyle attempted to close the gap by getting the second Daily Double, but Liam found and answered the third Daily Double.

attempted to close the gap by getting the second Daily Double, but found and answered the third Daily Double. Despite an incorrect response on Liam's Daily Double, he dominated with impressive answers and a strong lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Liam: 31 correct, 3 incorrect

31 correct, 3 incorrect Kyle: 12 correct, 5 incorrect

12 correct, 5 incorrect Sara: 10 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Liam: $24,400

$24,400 Kyle: $9,200

$9,200 Sara: $3,000

Final Jeopardy Round:

Sara was the only contestant to answer correctly, earning an additional $1,500.

was the only contestant to answer correctly, earning an additional $1,500. Liam answered incorrectly but still ended with a solid total, maintaining his lead and securing a victory.

Tonight’s final scores:

Sara: $3,000 + $1,500 = $4,500 (Correct response: What is an ear bandage?)

$3,000 + $1,500 = $4,500 (Correct response: What is an ear bandage?) Kyle: $9,200 - $9,200 = $0 (Incorrect response)

$9,200 - $9,200 = $0 (Incorrect response) Liam: $24,400 - $5,000 = $19,400 (Correct response: What is an elephant?)

$24,400 - $5,000 = $19,400 (Correct response: What is an elephant?) Liam's 3-day total: $72,202

$72,202 Liam continues his winning streak, claiming his third consecutive victory and will return for a fourth game tomorrow.

Tonight, April 22, 2025, Liam Starnes won his third season of Jeopardy! with a great performance. Sara Grady, Kyle Dunn, Liam's competitors put up a good fight, but Liam won due to his quick thinking and smart betting.

The episode showed how intellectually challenging Jeopardy! is by showing how knowledgeable the contestants are and how well they can work under pressure. Liam wants to keep his streak going, so fans can look forward to more exciting episodes.

