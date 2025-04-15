Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 15, 2025, Tuesday

Tonight, April 15, 2025, on Jeopardy!, another fascinating episode came to an end. Three contestants were competing for the coveted win in the episode, but one stood out by correctly answering the Final Jeopardy question.

The question for Final Jeopardy was, The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding. The category was City Nicknames. The correct answer was What is The Eternal City?, with a reference to Rome.

Tonight's episode was won by Andrew Hayes, who correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question, making him a five-time champion and the winner of the episode. Andrew had a huge lead because he played consistently throughout the game and was able to get important Daily Doubles.

With a prize of $19,201 for the evening, Andrew has now won $117,804 in five days. He was the best player of the night, as he knew all the answers to the trivia questions and could do well under pressure.

Jeopardy! episode highlights from April 15, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round featured a wide array of categories, including Bodies of Water, All The Aughts, and Bonds of Criminality. Andrew Hayes took an early lead, answering six questions correctly, while Dondi DeMarco and Thomas Wilson each struggled a bit in comparison. Andrew had accumulated $4,200 at the first break, Dondi had $2,800, and Thomas had $1,400.

Andrew's dominance continued, and despite losing some ground on a Daily Double, he still managed to keep his lead at the end of the Jeopardy round. By the end, the scores were:

Dondi: $4,400

Andrew: $3,600

Thomas: $2,400

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round introduced categories like Starts With SC, Authors' Real Housewives Taglines, and Spacey Talk. Thomas Wilson gained some traction in this round by finding Daily Double #2, jumping into the lead briefly.

However, Dondi DeMarco was on fire in this round, hitting Daily Double #3 and doubling his score. He led going into Final Jeopardy! with $18,400, while Andrew had $11,600 and Thomas had $9,600.

Scores after Double Jeopardy! were:

Dondi: $18,400

Andrew: $11,600

Thomas: $9,600

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy question in the City Nicknames category was a challenging one. The correct response was What is The Eternal City?, referring to Rome. Only Andrew Hayes answered correctly, earning $7,601 in the process and securing his victory with a final score of $19,201. Dondi and Thomas failed to respond correctly, leaving them behind.

The final clue:

The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding

Right answer:

What is The Eternal City?

Thomas Wilson to Andrew Hayes: Acknowledging more about the contestant profiles

Thomas Wilson

Thomas Wilson, a teacher from Taylors, South Carolina, came to Jeopardy! tonight to show off his lessons. Thomas got off to a good start in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, answering a number of questions correctly. He is known for staying calm and thinking through the game. He did well overall, but a few wrong answers kept him from being in first place.

Still, Thomas kept up with the other competitors by demonstrating great knowledge in many diverse subjects. He wagered much in the last Jeopardy round but answered incorrectly, losing $600.

Though he didn't win, Thomas's time on the program showed how deliberate and calculated his play was. His appearance on tonight's Jeopardy! episode, however, reveals that every player adds something unique to the game.

Dondi DeMarco

Dondi DeMarco, a New York operations executive, brought energy and strategic thinking to tonight's Jeopardy!. During the game, Dondi showed that he knew a lot about many different subjects.

This was especially true in the Double Jeopardy round, when he got two Daily Doubles and a big lead. Early on, taking risks paid off, but he lost the game of Final Jeopardy because he couldn't get the right answer.

When it came to wagering, Dondi was brave and used an aggressive strategy that made him a tough opponent. His performance showed that he wasn't afraid to take chances in order to win, and his knowledge of trivia kept him ahead of Andrew and Thomas. Even though he didn't win the biggest prize tonight, Dondi did pretty well with $13,399.

Andrew Hayes

Andrew Hayes, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi, was the star of tonight's Jeopardy! episode. Known for his quick thinking and vast knowledge, Andrew came into the game aiming for his fifth victory, a goal he achieved with ease.

His dominance was clear early on as he answered questions across various categories, securing a steady lead by the end of the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds. Andrew's ability to correctly respond in the Final Jeopardy round sealed his victory, with a final total of $19,201.

His $117,804 in total winnings after five days of gameplay is a testament to his skill and consistency. Andrew's calm, collected demeanor under pressure, coupled with his sharp intellect, made him a tough competitor. His performance not only earned him tonight's victory but also solidified his position as a Jeopardy! champion. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how far his winning streak will go.

Jeopardy! recap – Tuesday, April 15, 2025: A complete overview

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Bodies Of Water, All The Aughts, Bonds Of Criminality, What's In Your Wallet?, From Page To Screen, Oops! I Accidentally Took The Spanish Crossword

Andrew picked up 6 correct answers early, jumping into an early lead.

Interview stats:

Thomas: Experimenting with gummy bears at Halloween.

Dondi: Owned a 14-year-old rabbit.

Andrew: Won "most likely to be on Jeopardy" in the past.

Scores at first break (15 clues):

Andrew: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Dondi: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Thomas: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Andrew found the Daily Double but lost just $1,000 on it.

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Dondi: $4,400 (7 correct, 2 incorrect)

Andrew: $3,600 (10 correct, 3 incorrect)

Thomas: $2,400 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Starts With "SC," Authors' Real Housewives Taglines, The World Almanac 2025, Government Jobs, Spacey Talk, Famous Last Lyrics

Thomas found the second Daily Double (DD2) early, jumping into the lead.

Dondi had a strong run, punctuated by finding the third Daily Double (DD3), putting him ahead with twice Andrew's score with 19 clues left.

Final 19 clues saw Andrew and Thomas perform well enough to prevent Dondi from securing a runaway.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Dondi: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

Andrew: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Thomas: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Dondi: $18,400

Andrew: $11,600

Thomas: $9,600

Final Jeopardy:

Andrew was the only player to get Final Jeopardy! correct, winning $7,601 and becoming a five-time champion.

Tonight's results:

Thomas: $9,600 – $9,000 = $600 (What is Troy? Love you Elizabeth, Louis, Gianna, Baby)

Andrew: $11,600 + $7,601 = $19,201 (What is the Eternal City? It's been fun!) (five-day total: $117,804)

Dondi: $18,400 – $5,001 = $13,399 (What is...)

Andrew Hayes won his fifth game of Jeopardy! on April 15, 2025, making him one of the all-time greats of the game. Since he kept doing well and won the final Jeopardy, he was in a strong position.

Andrew won a prize of $19,201 even though Dondi and Thomas were very good competitors. He did this by using his knowledge and smart betting. Fans will be excited to see if he can make his streak even longer as it goes on. With tonight's episode complete, the question remains if Andrew's reign continues or if a new challenger will emerge.

