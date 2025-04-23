Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 23, 2025, Wednesday

Once more, Jeopardy! provided an action-packed episode as viewers logged in on April 23, 2025, to witness who would emerge victorious in the season 41, Game 163 rivalry. Three players—Eric Cordova, Abigail Arnold, and Liam Starnes—competed in a nail-biting game. The last question, which would finally determine the winner and crown the new champion of the day, decided everything.

Under the 20th Century History category, Liam Starnes prevailed following a spectacular last round. With a $9,599 score, he wins and keeps up his remarkable run.

Liam's fourth straight win, which kept his Tournament of Champions aspirations alive, was this one. Liam's victory came from his strategy and right answers despite strong competition from Abigail Arnold, who performed well, and Eric Cordova, who battled with the last round.

Known for its quick questions and intellectual challenge, Jeopardy! has been a mainstay of American television for decades. The game has come to represent a combative environment, interesting trivia, and quick wit.

Jeopardy! episode highlights April 23, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

As the three players fast started to work, the Jeopardy! round began with an exciting speed. Categories were Back When The Animals Were Young, Compound Words, Also A Car Part, Difficult But Funny TV Characters, 2024 In The Rearview Mirror, and Making Some Pour Decisions.

By early lead, Abigail Arnold got off to a good start by correctly responding to eight questions without errors.

Abigail had a notable lead with $6,000 by the end of the round; Liam Starnes and Eric Cordova were following behind. Eric especially had a difficult beginning, fighting to find his ground.

The breakdown of scores after the Jeopardy! round was as follows:

Abigail Arnold: $6,000

$6,000 Liam Starnes: $1,400

$1,400 Eric Cordova: $0

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round saw a complete shift in momentum. Abigail initially held the lead but quickly lost her advantage after Liam found Daily Double 2 (DD2), doubling his score in one go. The competition between Liam and Abigail became intense as they battled for the top spot.

Liam also found Daily Double 3 (DD3), but he wagered cautiously, betting $4,000, which proved to be a crucial move. By the end of the round, Liam was in the lead with $18,800, while Abigail had $14,000.

Eric, however, struggled with incorrect responses and was unable to climb out of his hole, remaining at $0.

The breakdown of scores after the Double Jeopardy round was:

Liam Starnes: $18,800

$18,800 Abigail Arnold: $14,000

$14,000 Eric Cordova: $0

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy question was in the category of 20th Century History. The clue, which referred to a 1919 Punch cartoon, asked contestants to identify the missing keystone from the bridge.

Both Liam and Abigail got the answer wrong, but Liam’s earlier lead held up, and he finished the game as the winner. Eric, who had been in last place, did not participate in the final question due to his score being $0.

The clue was,

A 1919 Punch cartoon titled “The Gap in the Bridge” showed Uncle Sam sleeping on the missing keystone of this

The right answer: What is the League of Nations?

The scores after Final Jeopardy were:

Eric Cordova: $0 (did not participate)

$0 (did not participate) Abigail Arnold: $9,199 (incorrect answer: What is London Bridge?)

$9,199 (incorrect answer: What is London Bridge?) Liam Starnes: $9,599 (incorrect answer: What is the Golden Gate Bridge?)

Liam’s 4-day total is now $81,801, as he moves forward to tomorrow's episode.

Discovering the contestants

Liam Starnes

An undergraduate from Barrington, Illinois, Liam Starnes showed remarkable knowledge and strategic play during tonight's Jeopardy! episode.

Liam, renowned for his cool under pressure, made use of important chances, particularly in the Double Jeopardy round, where he discovered two Daily Doubles. His strategic wagers let him establish a lead in Final Jeopardy.

Liam's earlier performance ensured his win despite a wrong answer in the last round, earning him $9,599 for the day. Liam, who has $81,801 spread across four days, is still a good candidate for the Tournament of Champions.

Final Score: $9,599

Abigail Arnold

On tonight's episode of Jeopardy!, Abigail Arnold, an academic administrator from Waltham, Massachusetts, was a tough opponent. She was ahead early in Jeopardy round because she got a lot of questions right.

Abigail also got back to the top of Double Jeopardy after a short loss. On the other hand, she had trouble with Final Jeopardy. She gave the wrong answer and lost some of her winnings.

Despite this, Abigail made $9,199 that day, which is a good showing. She was a tough competitor because she knew a lot and was determined. Her match with Liam was one of the best parts of the game.

Final Score: $9,199

Eric Cordova

For Eric Cordova, a compliance expert from Chicago, Illinois, tonight was difficult. He started slowly on Jeopardy! and couldn't answer as many questions correctly as his rivals.

Eric attempted to catch up in the Double Jeopardy round but ended up answering many questions incorrectly. He had $0 by Final Jeopardy, therefore he need not respond to the last question.

Final Score: $0

What makes Jeopardy! unique from standard Game shows?

Its unusual format and intellectual character set Jeopardy! apart from other game shows. Unlike conventional game shows that emphasize physical challenges or basic trivia questions, Jeopardy! calls for players to answer hints in the shape of a question.

Contestants have to control their time, betting, and knowledge across several rounds. So, the show's famous board configuration with categories and clue values adds more depth to the strategy.

Moreover, the Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy rounds let scores change dramatically, so maintaining audience suspense. Jeopardy! is a cherished cornerstone in television history since its emphasis on knowledge and strategic thinking distinguishes it from other game shows.

Jeopardy! game recap for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Jeopardy round

Categories:

Back When The Animals Were Young

Compound Words

Also A Car Part

Difficult But Funny TV Characters

2024 In The Rearview Mirror

Making Some Pour Decisions

Early lead:

Abigail started strong, answering 8 correct clues, leading early in the game.

started strong, answering 8 correct clues, leading early in the game. Liam answered 2 correct and 1 incorrect.

answered 2 correct and 1 incorrect. Eric answered 2 correct and 2 incorrect, struggling in the opening segment.

Scores after First break:

Abigail: $6,000

$6,000 Liam: $1,400

$1,400 Eric: $0

$0 Daily Double:

Abigail took a big risk on a Daily Double but got it wrong, dropping her score to $0.

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Liam: $4,200 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)

$4,200 (7 correct, 1 incorrect) Eric: $1,200 (6 correct, 2 incorrect)

$1,200 (6 correct, 2 incorrect) Abigail: $400 (13 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy Round

Categories:

A Premiere Musical Event

World Geography

Actors By The Films They Directed

19th Century Lit

Boats & Ships

Ends With “A-G-E”

Abigail reclaims lead:

Abigail quickly took the lead after answering the first three clues correctly.

Liam’s strong comeback:

Liam found the second Daily Double (DD2) and doubled his wager to catch up.

found the second Daily Double (DD2) and doubled his wager to catch up. Liam found the third Daily Double (DD3) but only wagered $4,000, which was enough to lead.

found the third Daily Double (DD3) but only wagered $4,000, which was enough to lead. Eric Struggles:

Eric continued to answer incorrectly, remaining at a disadvantage.

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Liam: $18,800 (14 correct, 1 incorrect)

$18,800 (14 correct, 1 incorrect) Abigail: $14,000 (25 correct, 2 incorrect)

$14,000 (25 correct, 2 incorrect) Eric: $0 (11 correct, 5 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy round

Clue: 20th Century History

Wagering:

Abigail wagered $4,801 and answered incorrectly with “What is London Bridge?”

wagered $4,801 and answered incorrectly with “What is London Bridge?” Liam wagered $9,201 and answered correctly with “What is the Golden Gate Bridge?”

Final scores:

Eric: $0 (Did not participate due to $0 score)

$0 (Did not participate due to $0 score) Abigail: $9,199 (After losing $4,801)

$9,199 (After losing $4,801) Liam: $9,599 (After winning $9,201)

Final results

Liam won with $9,599, marking his 4th consecutive win.

won with $9,599, marking his 4th consecutive win. Abigail finished with $9,199.

finished with $9,199. Eric was eliminated with $0.

Liam will return tomorrow for his chance at a 5-day winning streak!

It was exciting to watch tonight's episode of Jeopardy! Liam Starnes won after a tough battle. His win showed how smart he was at playing and how well he could take advantage of opportunities throughout the rounds. Abigail Arnold fought hard but lost in the final round, and Eric Cordova had a hard time the whole game.

Liam is ready for his next challenge now that he has won four times in a row. Jeopardy! always provides intellectual entertainment and shows off the amazing skills and knowledge of its contestants. People are looking forward to tomorrow's episode to see if Liam can keep winning.

