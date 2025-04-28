Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 28, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, April 28, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the ongoing 41st season, and which happens to be at one of the most exciting phases of this entire year. This is because Liam Starnes is back again this week, and he has six victories under his belt now, something that should be considered phenomenal. Not only has he played brilliantly, but he also happens to be one of the youngest contestants to do so.

In the upcoming round, Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, is going to return for his seventh game against newcomers Erin Morin, a digital pre-press specialist from Aldie, Virginia, and Steve Icsman, a retired teacher originally from Sandusky, Ohio. In his incredible streak, the undergraduate student has won a massive $123,584 and looks forward to adding more. Everyone who has tried to take him down so far has failed, and it seems evident that he is among the strongest contestants in this year's Jeopardy!

The final round will have all the attention in the coming game as it will determine Liam Starnes's fate. Moreover, it is also the round where fans can participate by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode, a tradition that has remained prevalent over the many years of the game show. However, as this still comes with some levels of complexity, we have compiled the final answer, along with other relevant details, in the sections below.

April 28, 2025, Monday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"At the start of his writing career, his wife told him, if it didn’t work out, at 6’4″, he could be a reacher in a supermarket."

This question is from the category "Contemporary Authors." This is an example of a very good category that perfectly balances mass appeal with rarity.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, April 28, 2025

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: At the start of his writing career, his wife told him, if it didn’t work out, at 6’4″, he could be a reacher in a supermarket.

Solution: Lee Child.

Lee Child's work is quite renowned across the world, especially his Jack Reacher series of novels, which also has a famous screen adaptation. In fact, this character's name evolved from a joke that his wife Jane made about Lee's height.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, April 28, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, Erin Morin, a digital pre-press specialist from Aldie, Virginia, and Steve Icsman, a retired teacher originally from Sandusky, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

