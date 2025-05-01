Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 1, 2025, welcoming a new month in the 41st season of the show. The previous round saw Ben Ganger, who already had a great beginning, seize another win. He will return to play his third game now, and it seems he is on quite a strong foot. Ben has to do well in this round to have any chance of returning in the postseason play.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, will face off against newcomers Julie Holt, a Latin teacher from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Scott Summers, a librarian from Apex, North Carolina. Ben Ganger has already won an impressive $41,815 in his two games so far, and he looks forward to making more in the coming days.

Jeopardy!'s final round will hold the key to the future of these contestants. It is also the round that excites fans the most, primarily because it allows viewers to participate from their respective homes. Fans of the show can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has remained a common practice among fans of Jeopardy!

Meanwhile, ahead of Thursday's episode, we have compiled the relevant details along with the final answer below.

May 1, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Their show ended its off-Broadway run in 2025, after 34 years, 17,800 shows & 82,150 gallons of paint."

This question is from the category "The Stage." It is an intriguing topic that has mass appeal and is also not extremely common, so it is expected to provide a challenge to the participants.

In the final round of the game show, participants have to answer in the form of a question, as they are provided a clue in the form of a solution.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 1, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Their show ended its off-Broadway run in 2025, after 34 years, 17,800 shows & 82,150 gallons of paint.

Solution: Who are the Blue Man Group?

The Blue Man Group started in 1987 in New York City, and they ended their decades-long run at New York City’s Astor Place in February 2025. The art company's performances stretch to many other regions and even countries, including Germany and China.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 1, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; Julie Holt, a Latin teacher from Knoxville, Tennessee; and Scott Summers, a librarian from Apex, North Carolina.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

