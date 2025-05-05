Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 5, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to start the new week with a brand-new episode, which continues the trend of the games from the previous weeks. In this episode, we will see another exciting contestant, Ben Ganger, return for a fifth game. In the past few weeks, we have seen multiple contestants like Ben who have amazed the world with their gameplay. Now, Ben looks to become the 286th five-time champion.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the game show, newcomers Ellen Goldlust, s historian, editor & yoga teacher from Charlottesville, Virginia, and Rhyne Modlin, a scientist & entrepreneur from Hickory, North Carolina, will have a go at Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana. Ben has already won a whopping $96,415 and looks forward to making more in the coming days. The odds will be on his side as he goes into his fifth game.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! has been around for decades now and has managed to maintain its appeal throughout. Apart from its offbeat format and engaging gameplay, the game show also banks on its final round to bring in viewership. The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out, including the provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question each day. But as this is a complex process, we have compiled everything you need to know in the sections below.

Ad

May 5, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of the 4 independent nations of the Americas without English or Spanish as an official language, it’s the smallest in area."

This question is from the category "Official Languages." This is a pretty common trivia topic in any trivia-based game. It is also one that will appeal to a large part of the viewership.

Ad

In the final round, participants are provided with a question in the form of a clue, and they have to answer with a solution.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 5, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Of the 4 independent nations of the Americas without English or Spanish as an official language, it’s the smallest in area.

Solution: Haiti.

Ad

Haiti is the smallest country geographically in the Americas and has official languages that are neither English nor Spanish. Its official languages are French and Haitian Creole, which aligns with the clue for tonight.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 5, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; Ellen Goldlust, a historian, editor & yoga teacher from Charlottesville, Virginia; and Rhyne Modlin, a scientist & entrepreneur from Hickory, North Carolina.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More