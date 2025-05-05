Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 5, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to start the new week with a brand-new episode, which continues the trend of the games from the previous weeks. In this episode, we will see another exciting contestant, Ben Ganger, return for a fifth game. In the past few weeks, we have seen multiple contestants like Ben who have amazed the world with their gameplay. Now, Ben looks to become the 286th five-time champion.
In the upcoming round of the game show, newcomers Ellen Goldlust, s historian, editor & yoga teacher from Charlottesville, Virginia, and Rhyne Modlin, a scientist & entrepreneur from Hickory, North Carolina, will have a go at Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana. Ben has already won a whopping $96,415 and looks forward to making more in the coming days. The odds will be on his side as he goes into his fifth game.
Jeopardy! has been around for decades now and has managed to maintain its appeal throughout. Apart from its offbeat format and engaging gameplay, the game show also banks on its final round to bring in viewership. The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out, including the provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question each day. But as this is a complex process, we have compiled everything you need to know in the sections below.
May 5, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Of the 4 independent nations of the Americas without English or Spanish as an official language, it’s the smallest in area."
This question is from the category "Official Languages." This is a pretty common trivia topic in any trivia-based game. It is also one that will appeal to a large part of the viewership.
In the final round, participants are provided with a question in the form of a clue, and they have to answer with a solution.
Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 5, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: Of the 4 independent nations of the Americas without English or Spanish as an official language, it’s the smallest in area.
Solution: Haiti.
Haiti is the smallest country geographically in the Americas and has official languages that are neither English nor Spanish. Its official languages are French and Haitian Creole, which aligns with the clue for tonight.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 5, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; Ellen Goldlust, a historian, editor & yoga teacher from Charlottesville, Virginia; and Rhyne Modlin, a scientist & entrepreneur from Hickory, North Carolina.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!