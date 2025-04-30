Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on April 30, 2025, bringing to a close a month that has been nothing short of magnificent. The game show has seen many great contestants and a lot of exceptional games. The past few weeks have been filled with great players, some of whom even secured a place in the Tournament of Champions. The upcoming episode will welcome a new champion.
After a brilliant win in the previous game, Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, will return for a second game to defend his spot. He takes on Jordan Stefanski, a psychiatric nurse from Dunellen, New Jersey, and Roni Ackner, a product manager from Brooklyn, New York. Ben Ganger did well in the last game, getting many correct responses, and he piled up $24,999 as a result. He will hope to extend his streak further, and, if he does, it will be no big surprise.
Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the world and has been so for decades. Apart from its great approach and format, the final round of the show has always played a key part in this. Over the years, fans have guessed the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime as a way of participating in the show.
Since this remains a complex process, we have compiled the questions, answers, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
April 30, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"This TV show that debuted in 1960 licensed its name 8 years later to a childrens’ health product that’s still around today."
This question is from the category "Business & Television." This is a sufficiently intriguing topic with a large fan base around the globe. It is also a relatively common trivia topic.
In the final round, the question is presented in the form of an answer, and participants need to answer it with a question.
Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Solution: What is The Flintstones?
The Flintstones originally aired from 1960 to 1966, but continued for decades in reruns. It was the first-ever American animated prime time sitcom. After the series stopped airing, Miles Laboratories introduced Flintstones Chewable Vitamins for children, which remain in circulation today.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!