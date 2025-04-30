Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on April 30, 2025, bringing to a close a month that has been nothing short of magnificent. The game show has seen many great contestants and a lot of exceptional games. The past few weeks have been filled with great players, some of whom even secured a place in the Tournament of Champions. The upcoming episode will welcome a new champion.

Ad

After a brilliant win in the previous game, Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, will return for a second game to defend his spot. He takes on Jordan Stefanski, a psychiatric nurse from Dunellen, New Jersey, and Roni Ackner, a product manager from Brooklyn, New York. Ben Ganger did well in the last game, getting many correct responses, and he piled up $24,999 as a result. He will hope to extend his streak further, and, if he does, it will be no big surprise.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the world and has been so for decades. Apart from its great approach and format, the final round of the show has always played a key part in this. Over the years, fans have guessed the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime as a way of participating in the show.

Since this remains a complex process, we have compiled the questions, answers, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Ad

April 30, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This TV show that debuted in 1960 licensed its name 8 years later to a childrens’ health product that’s still around today."

This question is from the category "Business & Television." This is a sufficiently intriguing topic with a large fan base around the globe. It is also a relatively common trivia topic.

In the final round, the question is presented in the form of an answer, and participants need to answer it with a question.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This TV show that debuted in 1960 licensed its name 8 years later to a childrens’ health product that’s still around today.

Solution: What is The Flintstones?

The Flintstones originally aired from 1960 to 1966, but continued for decades in reruns. It was the first-ever American animated prime time sitcom. After the series stopped airing, Miles Laboratories introduced Flintstones Chewable Vitamins for children, which remain in circulation today.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, Jordan Stefanski, a psychiatric nurse from Dunellen, New Jersey, and Roni Ackner, a product manager from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More