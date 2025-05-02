Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 2, 2025

Jeopardy! is ready to bring an end to one incredible week in the 41st season of the game show, which has seen a lot happening in recent months. Now, going forward, we once again have a participant who is showing plenty of promise.

Ad

The past few weeks saw some great contestants, and now we are witnessing the reign of Ben Ganger, who has already won three games and looks forward to more in the coming rounds. Though it's still far-fetched, he has a high chance of making it to the Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Shweta Balasubramanian, a marketing manager from Pomona, California, and Sam Sabulis, an attorney from Atlanta, Georgia, are going to have a go at taking down Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana. Ben has already won an impressive $76,415 and has good odds of winning this round, and what unfolds after this will be interesting to witness.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the most famous game shows, having been around for decades. One of the things that remains appealing about the show is its final round. The game show not only has many added hurdles for the participants in the final round, but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question. This is a common practice among the long-term fans of the show. However, as it can still come with its challenges, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the solution to the final question, in the sections below.

Ad

May 2, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Nearly a century after her 1851 sporting triumph, she was a rotting hulk finally scrapped in 1945."

This question is from the category "Boats & Ships." This is a very offbeat topic and has not appeared in recent times, and it should be interesting for the participants as well as the viewers who plan to solve it.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 2, 2025

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round read as follows:

Clue: Nearly a century after her 1851 sporting triumph, she was a rotting hulk finally scrapped in 1945.

Solution: America.

America was a 19th-century racing yacht that won the America's Cup international sailing trophy for the first time in history in 1851. Later, in 1945, the remains of the yacht were scrapped.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 2, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; Shweta Balasubramanian, a marketing manager from Pomona, California; and Sam Sabulis, an attorney from Atlanta, Georgia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More