Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 9, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, May 9, 2025, bringing back another contestant who is already showing great promise. As most followers of the game show know, the past few weeks have seen a surge in strong contestants, with many even qualifying for the Tournament of Champions. While things have been ordinary for a couple of days, we may now have another exciting contestant with us right now.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Dan Moren, a writer & podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts, is set to play his third game against newcomers Kara Peruccio, a university professor from Bangor, Maine, and Zach Dickstein, a café manager from Chicago, Illinois. Dan Moren has won two games so far and has secured $33,500 in the process. The odds will be in his favor going into this round.
Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows on American television, yet its appeal hasn't faded even a bit. This is primarily due to the show's final round, which continues to entertain participants and fans alike. The round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, this has remained a common practice for long-term fans. However, given the difficulties that come with this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
May 9, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"This work has 10 narrators, 7 of them woman, including Fiammetta & Lauretta."
This question is from the category "Literary Narrators." Though rooted in a conventional topic, this is quite an interesting twist, which will appeal to a large mass of viewers.
In the final round, participants have to answer a question while the clue is provided in the form of a solution. This adds to the intrigue of the round.
Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 9, 2025
The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.
Clue: This work has 10 narrators, 7 of them woman, including Fiammetta & Lauretta.
Solution: What is The Decameron?
Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron, sometimes nicknamed l'Umana commedia, is one of the greatest early Italian prose works. It is divided into 100 stories told by 10 different people, out of whom there are seven young women and three young men.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 9, 2025
