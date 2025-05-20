Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Jeopardy!, one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time, is set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, bringing another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season. In recent weeks, many exciting contestants have taken the stage. While the excitement seemed to wane for a while, it now appears that another great contestant is on the horizon.

Mitch Loflin, a set decoration coordinator from Long Beach, California, won yesterday's game with great conviction. He won $35,700 and is now going to play his third game against Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate & stay-at-home son from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Wendy Poush, a floor manager from Des Moines, Iowa. After yesterday's victory, Mitch will likely have the odds in his favor.

Jeopardy! is one of the most iconic game shows in American television history. It first aired in the early 1960s and has remained prominent ever since. Over the years, the final round has become a crucial part of the show. This round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. This has remained a common practice, but also a complicated one.

To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 20, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It’s the state with the lowest population density that’s home to an NFL team."

The final question is from the category "NFL Geography." This is quite interesting and offbeat, as it has not appeared very often.

In the final round, participants are required to answer in the form of a question, which is an added dynamic of the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question are as follows:

Solution: What is Nevada?

This is a straightforward answer for those who know it. Nevada has a population density of 26.8 people per square mile, making it one of the least densely populated areas in the United States. It is also home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

