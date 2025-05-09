Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 9, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! on Friday, May 9, 2025, had an exciting episode, filled with dramatic swings in momentum and gameplay. The episode experienced a fierce battle between three contestants, with unique stories and backgrounds. The night's highlight was the Final Jeopardy round, which determined the winner in a thrilling conclusion.

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, Kara Peruccio triumphed over two-day champion Dan Moren. Kara's knowledge in the Final Jeopardy round confirmed her win following a tough game, and finishing with a one-day total of $12,400.

Jeopardy!'s format distinguishes it from other game shows. Answers are given to players; they have to question them back. Jeopardy! has become a cherished quiz show that has developed into a cultural staple as a result of its unusual format, difficult categories, and calculated play.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! episode highlights – May 9, 2025, Friday

Ad

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with a mix of intriguing categories that tested the contestants' general knowledge. The categories included Our Neanderthal Relatives, Signs & Symbols, There’s A Bird In Your Response, Are We Having Fun Yet?, Pick A Nick, and Baskets.

Dan Moren got an early edge by locating the Daily Double and accurately responding to multiple hints, therefore leading. Before the break, he correctly answered six questions, therefore confirming his round supremacy.

Ad

Still in the game, Zach Dickstein and Kara Peruccio were each attempting to catch up. Dan had a strong lead with 13 correct responses by the end of the Jeopardy round. Though there were some mistakes during the round, Dan's strong performance was clear.

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Dan: $6,800

$6,800 Kara: $2,200

$2,200 Zach: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured a fresh set of categories, including Queen Story Hour, Americana, Words About Words, Islands, The 1913 Armory Show, and Property Watching. Dan Moren remained the frontrunner, but Kara Peruccio made a powerful comeback.

Ad

Though Dan started with $10,000 to Kara's $200, a missed Daily Double by Dan, some rebounded misses, and Kara's outstanding Property Watching performance helped her to rapidly close the gap.

Kara's 4 out of 5 correct responses in that category helped her to beat Dan. Dan's missed Daily Double among other missed chances allowed Kara to take the lead going into the last round. Zach Dickstein could also respond to a few queries but lacked the drive to stay competitive.

Ad

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Kara: $12,200

$12,200 Dan: $5,700

$5,700 Zach: -$1,200 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Literary Narrators, and the clue asked contestants to identify a work that features 10 main narrators, 7 of whom are women, including Fiammetta and Lauretta.

The correct response was “What is The Decameron?”. Kara Peruccio, who had the lead going into the final round, wagered confidently and answered correctly, solidifying her victory with a final score of $12,400.

Ad

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 9, 2025

Dan Moren, who had $5,700 before Final Jeopardy, bet $5,600 on his response "What is Inferno?", which was also correct. However, his wager wasn’t enough to overcome Kara’s lead.

Zach Dickstein, who had a negative score, was disqualified from Final Jeopardy due to his score of -$1,200. Kara’s correct answer earned her a significant lead, and she emerged as the champion of the night.

Ad

The clue was: This work has 10 main narrators, 7 of them woman, including Fiammetta & Lauretta

Correct response: What is The Decameron?

Scores after Final Jeopardy round:

Zach: -$1,200 (Did not participate)

-$1,200 (Did not participate) Dan: $100 (Final response: What is Inferno?)

$100 (Final response: What is Inferno?) Kara: $12,400 (Final response: What is The Decameron?)

Contestant profiles

Ad

Zach Dickstein

A café manager from Chicago, Illinois, Zach Dickstein, walked onto the Jeopardy! stage with confidence. Known for his adventurous spirit, Zach once rode his bike from Los Angeles to Portland, Maine, over two months, a journey he discussed during the interviews. Although he started slowly, his quiet appearance on stage revealed his tenacity.

Zach got one correct response in the Jeopardy round but found the Double Jeopardy round are more challenging. Zach finished with -$1,200 with just three correct answers and some errors.

Ad

Though his time on the show was remarkable, he did not participate in Final Jeopardy according to the rules. Though his game didn't result in a victory, his honesty and devotion made him a notable player.

Kara Peruccio

A university lecturer from Bangor, Maine, Kara Peruccio joined Jeopardy! having a solid academic past. Known for her intellect and keen problem-solving skills, Kara initially struggled to catch up but turned the game around during the Double Jeopardy Round.

Ad

Significantly narrowing the gap with Dan Moren, her distinctive performance was in the Property Watching category, where she correctly answered 4 out of 5 questions.

Kara's approach of responding to questions in important areas helped her to offset the early shortfall; her right Final Jeopardy response, "What is The Decameron?", sealed her win with a last total of $12,400. Her tenacity and fast thinking showed her capacity to remain composed under duress, therefore ensuring her victory.

Ad

Dan Moren

Entering tonight's show, two-day champion Dan Moren, a writer and podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts, had won $33,500.

From the beginning, Dan's quick lead in the Jeopardy round revealed his sharp wit and expertise. Before the break, his performance was outstanding as he early found the Daily Double and correctly answered six questions.

Though a couple of missed questions and a missed Daily Double left space for Kara's comeback, Dan kept up his strong play into Double Jeopardy. Though he finished with $100, he couldn't keep his lead by betting aggressively on the Final Jeopardy round and responding correctly with "What is Inferno?".

Ad

Though he lost this evening, Dan's knowledge and tactical strategy made him a formidable opponent.

Read more: Who won Jeopardy tonight? May 8, 2025, Thursday

How Jeopardy! stands different from other game shows

Ad

The way Jeopardy! is set up, makes it different from other game shows. On most game shows, the contestants are asked questions and then asked to answer them.

On Jeopardy!, the contestants are given clues in the form of answers. The contestants then have to answer in the form of a question. This unique format makes it more strategic and forces contestants to think quickly and carefully.

There are three rounds in the game: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. Each round has different point values and chances to make moves. Along with knowledge, Daily Doubles and the final round give players the chance to risk their winnings. This makes it a game of both risk management and knowledge.

Ad

These parts make up Jeopardy! it's not just a trivia show; it's a test of knowledge, strategy, and endurance.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? May 7, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Game recap – Friday, May 9, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Our Neanderthal Relatives; Signs & Symbols; There’s A Bird In Your Response; Are We Having Fun Yet?; Pick A Nick; Baskets

Our Neanderthal Relatives; Signs & Symbols; There’s A Bird In Your Response; Are We Having Fun Yet?; Pick A Nick; Baskets Daily Double: Dan found the Daily Double early and had a strong start.

At the break (15 clues):

Ad

Dan: 6 correct, 1 incorrect, $3,600

6 correct, 1 incorrect, $3,600 Zach: 1 correct, 0 incorrect, $800

1 correct, 0 incorrect, $800 Kara: 3 correct, 2 incorrect, $200

Interviews:

Zach: Took a two-month bicycle trip between LA and Portland, Maine.

Took a two-month bicycle trip between LA and Portland, Maine. Kara: Attended her sister’s watch party, where the bar bill exceeded her prize.

Attended her sister’s watch party, where the bar bill exceeded her prize. Dan: Is also a novelist.

After Jeopardy Round (30 clues):

Dan: 13 correct, 1 incorrect, $6,800

13 correct, 1 incorrect, $6,800 Kara: 6 correct, 2 incorrect, $2,200

6 correct, 2 incorrect, $2,200 Zach: 3 correct, 0 incorrect, $2,000

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Queen Story Hour; Americana; Words About Words; Islands; The 1913 Armory Show; Property Watching

Key Moments:

Ad

Dan led with $10,000 after 12 clues, despite missing Daily Double 2.

led with $10,000 after 12 clues, despite missing Daily Double 2. Kara mounted a comeback, going 4-for-5 in the Property Watching category and reducing Dan’s lead.

mounted a comeback, going 4-for-5 in the Property Watching category and reducing Dan’s lead. After some rebounded misses, Kara overtook Dan for a big lead going into Final Jeopardy

After Double Jeopardy Round:

Kara: 17 correct, 4 incorrect, $12,200

17 correct, 4 incorrect, $12,200 Dan: 22 correct, 7 incorrect, $5,700

22 correct, 7 incorrect, $5,700 Zach: 3 correct, 3 incorrect, -$1,200 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy

Category: Classic Literature

Classic Literature Final Scores:

Zach: -$1,200 (Did not participate)

-$1,200 (Did not participate) Dan: $5,700 - $5,600 = $100 (Correct answer: What is Inferno?)

$5,700 - $5,600 = $100 (Correct answer: What is Inferno?) Kara: $12,200 + $200 = $12,400 (Correct answer: What is the Decameron?)

Ad

Tonight's Results:

Zach: -$1,200 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

-$1,200 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy) Dan: $100 (Final Jeopardy response: What is Inferno?)

$100 (Final Jeopardy response: What is Inferno?) Kara: $12,400 (Final Jeopardy response: What is the Decameron?)

$12,400 (Final Jeopardy response: What is the Decameron?) 1-day total: $12,400

Kara returns Monday to defend her title.

What an exciting episode of Jeopardy! it was on Friday, May 9, 2025. Kara Peruccio won. Dan Moren played very well, but Kara's smart comeback in Double Jeopardy and her correct answer on Final Jeopardy were what won her the game. With $12,400, Kara will come back on Monday to defend her title.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 8, 2025

The episode from tonight showed how knowledge, quick thinking, and strategic play can change the outcome, making Jeopardy! an unforgettable game show experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More