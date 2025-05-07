Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? May 7, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is known for being a competitive game where you need to be able to think quickly and know a lot of things. The episode aired tonight (Season 41, Game 173) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, was no different. The contestants fought their way through different rounds to get to the spotlight. The trivia questions in this episode were about a lot of different things, from famous events from 2005 to cities from all over the world.

Dan Moren won the game of Jeopardy! with a score of $17,200 after many tough rounds. In the most important rounds, like Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy!, he kept his cool and played a steady game. Michelle Tsai and Sarah Gillis were tough competitors, but Dan's smart move of betting nothing on Final Jeopardy secured his win in the end.

People love the game show Jeopardy!, which has been around for a long time. Since its first show in 1964, it has become a mainstay of American TV, providing a mental challenge for both contestants and viewers.

Tonight's episode kept up the tradition of fierce competition and showed how smart contestants like Dan, Michelle, and Sarah are.

Jeopardy! episode Highlights: May 7, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round on May 7, 2025, kicked off with the usual excitement. The categories featured a mix of pop culture and historical trivia, such as Doctored Television, Events of 2005, and The Instrument of My Fame.

Dan Moren, Michelle Tsai, and Sarah Gillis started the round with varying levels of success. Dan, despite having one incorrect answer, managed to pull ahead with a solid score of $3,800 by the end of the round. Michelle Tsai, who also answered well, had $3,200, while Sarah Gillis, struggling a bit with only five correct answers, ended the round with $1,200.

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Dan Moren: $3,800

Michelle Tsai: $3,200

Sarah Gillis: $1,200

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round was where the stakes were raised, with higher-value clues in the categories Cities Around the World, Stage Names, and 21st Century Fiction. Sarah Gillis, looking to catch up, took a risk by going for a Daily Double (DD2), but unfortunately answered incorrectly.

This opened the door for Dan Moren to seize control, and he capitalized on the opportunity by finding another Daily Double (DD3), earning $3,000 from it. This crucial amount helped him maintain a strong lead.

By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Dan Moren had secured $17,200, while Michelle was trailing with $13,600. Sarah was far behind with just $1,200, making the Final Jeopardy! Round, a critical for all the contestants.

Scores after the Double Jeopardy Round:

Dan Moren: $17,200

Michelle Tsai: $13,600

Sarah Gillis: $1,200

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was "The Grammys," and the clue was a challenging one about the Best New Artist award at the 7th annual Grammys. The correct answer was "Who are The Beatles?" Unfortunately, none of the contestants managed to answer correctly, making it a "Triple Stumper."

Dan Moren made a rare strategic move by wagering $0, a decision that ultimately helped him maintain his lead and take home the $17,200 prize. Michelle Tsai, who had a higher score going into the round, bet $5,000, reducing her total to $8,600. Sarah Gillis, unable to recover, ended with $0.

The clue was: Best New Artist at the 7th annual Grammys, this band would be nominated the next 6 years but not again until the 39th & 67th events

Right answer: Who are The Beatles?

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Sarah Gillis: $1,200 – $1,200 = $0

Michelle Tsai: $13,600 – $5,000 = $8,600

Dan Moren: $17,200 – $0 = $17,200

A glimpse of the Jeopardy! contestants from May 7, 2025

Dan Moren

On Jeopardy!, Dan Moren, a writer and podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts, showed how smart he is and how fast he can play. As an experienced trivia fan, Dan went into each round with a plan, keeping his mind on the task at hand even when things got tough.

During the Double Jeopardy round, he found and correctly answered a Daily Double, which gave him a wide lead. He didn't bet in Final Jeopardy, but his smart moves in earlier rounds were enough to win him the $17,200 prize. Dan was a strong contender throughout the episode because he was calm and thought about the game well.

Michelle Tsai

Michelle Tsai, a tutor from Honolulu, Hawaii, came to Jeopardy! tonight with the ability to think quickly and her academic background. Michelle did very well in the first few rounds, getting the second-highest score before the Double Jeopardy! round. She is known for being very methodical.

But in the Jeopardy round, her attempt at a True Daily Double failed, and her score went to $0. Even though this setback happened, she got back on track and by the end of the Double Jeopardy! round was almost ahead of the leader. Michelle was clearly competitive and tough, but her Final Jeopardy! bet cost her the top spot and she ended up with $8,600.

Sarah Gillis

In the final game, Sarah Gillis, a mortgage loan processor from Asbury Park, New Jersey, won $7,300 and was the current champion going into tonight's show. Sarah had a hard time with Double Jeopardy! even though she had done it before, and she fell behind in the race.

Even though her answers were correct, she couldn't make up for the mistakes she made in earlier rounds. Sarah was on a winning streak and knew a lot of trivia, but her performance tonight wasn't good enough to get her another win. She lost the game because she had no money left, and Dan won the title.

How is Jeopardy! different from other game shows?

The way Jeopardy! is set up makes it stand out from other game shows. On some shows, the contestants answer the questions, but on Jeopardy!, the answers are given first, and the players have to answer in the form of a question.

The show also uses a complicated point system, and each round gives out a different amount of money. Also, the use of Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy makes it possible for big changes in the outcome of the game, making it exciting and unpredictable to watch.

Game Recap and Tonight’s Game Stats (May 7, 2025)

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Doctored Television; Events Of 2005; The Instrument Of My Fame; Words That Should Rhyme; They Almost Tore It Down; IYKYK

Doctored Television; Events Of 2005; The Instrument Of My Fame; Words That Should Rhyme; They Almost Tore It Down; IYKYK At the break:

Dan: 6 correct, 1 incorrect ($4,200)

Michelle: 6 correct, 0 incorrect ($3,400)

Sarah: 2 correct, 1 incorrect ($800)

Highlights:

Michelle attempted a True Daily Double but misread the clue, falling back to $0.

Sarah struggled to gain momentum in the round.

Interviews:

Dan: Plays a game show via podcast.

Michelle: Owns two pet birds, one of which knows the Jeopardy! theme.

Sarah: Sings in choirs.

Post-Jeopardy Round Statistics:

Dan: 8 correct, 2 incorrect ($3,800)

Michelle: 14 correct, 1 incorrect ($3,200)

Sarah: 5 correct, 2 incorrect ($1,200)

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Cities Around The World; Stage Names; How About A Little Science?; Coup La La; 21st Century Fiction; All The Way From L To M

Key Moments:

Sarah missed DD2, then went to a $400 clue.

Dan gained control and found DD3, earning $3,000 which helped him maintain the lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Post-Double Jeopardy Statistics:

Dan: 18 correct, 2 incorrect

Michelle: 22 correct, 1 incorrect

Sarah: 10 correct, 6 incorrect

Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:

Dan: $17,200

Michelle: $13,600

Sarah: $1,200

Final Jeopardy:

Category: The Grammys

Dan wagered $0, a rare move, and secured his victory.

Final Results:

Sarah: $1,200 – $1,200 = $0 (Who is The Marine Marching Band)

Michelle: $13,600 – $5,000 = $8,600 (Who are Springsteen?)

Dan: $17,200 – $0 = $17,200 (Who are The Rolling Stones?)

Tonight’s Winner: Dan with $17,200. He will return tomorrow to defend his title.

Jeopardy! keeps putting on exciting, high-stakes games, and tonight's show was no different. Dan Moren won Final Jeopardy with his steady game and unusual bet of $0. These factors helped him win and earn a spot in tomorrow's game.

Michelle Tsai and Sarah Gillis both did a great job, but they couldn't beat Dan's plan. Jeopardy! is still a favorite among trivia fans because of its unique format and tough questions. As the season goes on, fans can look forward to more interesting episodes.

