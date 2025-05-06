Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, featuring another thrilling installment from the game show's 41st season, which is continuing its incredible run with yet another brilliant contestant. Yes, we have a new five-day champion in Ben Ganger, who continues to dominate with his responses. He has also been very strong in his gameplay, suggesting he may remain a contender for quite some time.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, will compete in his sixth game against Sarah Gillis, a mortgage loan processor from Asbury Park, New Jersey, and Keegan Olson, a consultant from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Ganger has accumulated $105,915 in five days, and the odds will be in his favor as he goes into tonight's game.

Jeopardy!'s appeal comes from a lot of places, but hardly anyone can ignore the final round. This round has many offbeat elements and consequential rules that impact the contestants. It also invites viewers to engage from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by answering the final question correctly before the episode airs. This has been a long-standing tradition on the show.

However, given the complexities involved, we have compiled the question, answer, and other pertinent details from the upcoming episode below.

May 6, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Fittingly, this adjective describing a hit-you-in-the-gut kind of feeling goes back to a Latin word for internal organs."

This question is from the category "Word Origins." These have always been very exciting categories that really require participants to flex their brains.

In the final round, moreover, participants are required to answer in the form of a question after receiving a clue in the form of a solution, which adds depth to the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 6, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Fittingly, this adjective describing a hit-you-in-the-gut kind of feeling goes back to a Latin word for internal organs.

Solution: What is visceral?

Visceral comes from the word "viscera," which is the plural of the word "viscus." This Latin word refers to an internal organ of the body.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; Sarah Gillis, a mortgage loan processor from Asbury Park, New Jersey; and Keegan Olson, a consultant from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

