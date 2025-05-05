Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 5, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! has been an integral part of American TV for a long time. Ben Ganger, who was still the champion, led the game to another exciting victory on May 5, 2025. Ben, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, came into the show with a total of $96,415 from the first four days. He wanted to win for a fifth day.

At the start of the Jeopardy! episode, Ben was in the lead, but Ellen Goldlust and Rhyne Modlin were determined to beat him. Before the high-stakes Final Jeopardy round, there were two exciting rounds of Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. In the end, Ben's consistent performance across all rounds was what really made the difference, and he won again.

Fans have loved Jeopardy! since the first episode aired. It's a game where you have to use your knowledge, quick thinking, and strategy. The show has changed over the past 30 years, but it has always had an intellectual appeal that keeps contestants guessing and keeps viewers from all over the world watching.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - May 5, 2025, Monday

On May 5, 2025, the episode showed fierce competition, with contestants going through different rounds, each with its own set of challenges. During the Jeopardy! round, new categories were added, such as What Century?, Big Nicknames?, and 9-Letter Words?.

Ellen Goldlust, Rhyne Modlin, and Ben Ganger were the three contestants. Each of them brought something different to the game. Ben was in the lead by the end of the round, but Ellen stayed close by with her smart moves.

Jeopardy round

There were lots of intriguing questions on the Jeopardy round that tested how much the contestants knew. Early on, a few well-placed correct answers put Ben ahead, but Ellen's risky True Daily Double put her behind for a short time, and she ended up back at $0. But Ellen's brave plan showed that she was determined to get better.

By the time the first 15 clues were revealed, the scores were:

Ben : $3,800

: $3,800 Ellen : $600

: $600 Rhyne: $1,400

With Ellen’s gamble not paying off, Ben and Rhyne had a comfortable lead. Still, the scores after the round were:

Ben : 12 correct, 1 incorrect

: 12 correct, 1 incorrect Ellen : 11 correct, 3 incorrect

: 11 correct, 3 incorrect Rhyne: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Final scores after Jeopardy round:

Ben : $6,000

: $6,000 Ellen : $3,000

: $3,000 Rhyne: $2,200

Double Jeopardy round

The round of Double Jeopardy changed how the game was played. Ellen tried for another True Daily Double after she got over her earlier mistake, but this time she fell back to $0, which made her chances of winning even lower. Even though this setback happened, Ellen showed how strong she was by answering questions with confidence as the round went on.

Ben even though he lost $2,500 on a Daily Double, he kept going and grew his lead. He ended up with a good score going into the last round of Jeopardy.

At the end of Double Jeopardy:

Ben : 22 correct, 3 incorrect

: 22 correct, 3 incorrect Ellen : 18 correct, 8 incorrect

: 18 correct, 8 incorrect Rhyne: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Final scores before Final Jeopardy:

Ben : $11,500

: $11,500 Ellen : $4,000

: $4,000 Rhyne: $2,600

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy round proved to be a decisive moment for all the contestants. The category was Official Languages. Ben, Ellen, and Rhyne all wagered their winnings on answering “What is Suriname?” Unfortunately, the correct response was “What is Haiti?”—leading to Ben’s substantial win.

The clue mentioned:

"Of the 4 independent nations of the Americas without English or Spanish as an official language, it’s the smallest in area."

Correct response: What is Haiti?

Final scores:

Rhyne : $2,600 – $1,000 = $1,600

: $2,600 – $1,000 = $1,600 Ellen : $4,000 – $1,201 = $2,799

: $4,000 – $1,201 = $2,799 Ben: $11,500 – $2,000 = $9,500 (5-day total: $105,915)

Ben’s successful strategy in the game and his knowledge across all rounds earned him the victory and a spot in the 5-day champions club.

Explaining contestant profiles from Jeopardy! episode, May 5, 2025

Rhyne Modlin: Rhyne Modlin is a scientist and business owner from Hickory, North Carolina. Rhyne was a tough competitor on Jeopardy!. He was known for his strategic thinking. He kept his cool during the whole game because he was very interested in what was going on in the world. Even though he lost, Rhyne showed a lot of impressive knowledge in many areas by correctly answering questions. Even when the competition was tough, he stood out as a player because he was calm under pressure and took calculated risks. He has been on a six-year Sporcle streak, displaying how much he enjoys trivia and how well he knows how the game works.

Ellen Goldlust: Ellen Goldlust is from Charlottesville, Virginia, and works as a historian, editor, and yoga teacher. During her time on Jeopardy!, her wide range of experiences and deep intellect were clear. Ellen played the game by making bold choices, like trying twice at True Daily Doubles, which showed how risk-taking she is.

Even though these risks didn't pay off, her determination and ability to get back on her feet showed how strong she was. She showed that she was flexible by correctly answering questions in a number of different areas.

Ellen also brought something interesting to the game by balancing her academic knowledge with her role as a calm yoga teacher. One of the best things about her performance was how confident she was in the game, even when things went wrong. Ellen was a good player because she had a sharp mind and could think quickly.

Ben Ganger: Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, came into Jeopardy! with an amazing $96,415 from four days of play. The calmness of his demeanor and deep knowledge of many topics were clear throughout the game. Ben was good at playing games because he knew how to use his skills at analyzing data to plan his moves and make smart bets.

Ben did great on both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy because he was disciplined and consistent, as he learned a poem every week. In the Final Jeopardy round, he stayed calm under pressure, which helped him win and made his winning streak five days long. The fact that Ben did so well on the show shows how smart he is and how well he plans his moves.

How Jeopardy! stands apart from regular game shows

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because it is very hard to understand and has a unique format. It's harder than most trivia shows because the contestants have to answer in the form of a question. There are three parts to the game: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. This structure checks how much the contestants know about a lot of different topics.

The well-known format of daily doubles and wagers on the show also keeps the expectations high as there is always the chance of a dramatic comeback. The format makes contestants think about how to properly place their bets, and it also keeps viewers deeply interested.

Jeopardy! Game recap - Monday, May 5, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: What Century?, “Big” Nicknames, Lakes & Rivers, Eighth Notes, In The Bank, 9-Letter Words

Ellen: Started with $3,600, but went for the True Daily Double and fell back to $0.

Scores after 15 clues:

Ben: $3,800

Rhyne: $1,400

Ellen: $600

Statistics at first break (15 clues):

Ben: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Rhyne: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Ellen: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Ellen’s interview:

James Madison (yes, that one) is her emeritus supervisor.

Ben’s interview details:

Memorizes a poem each week.

Ben's performance after the interviews: 6 more correct answers, extending his lead.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Ben: 12 correct, 1 incorrect

Ellen: 11 correct, 3 incorrect

Rhyne: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Ben: $6,000

Ellen: $3,000

Rhyne: $2,200

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Literary Dress-Up, Movie Title Roles, From Thyme To Time, Wars Of The Roses, New York, New York, Lancaster

Ellen's performance: Tried another True Daily Double but fell back to $0 again.

Tried another True Daily Double but fell back to $0 again. Ben's performance: Lost $2,500 on DD3 but continued performing well, extending his lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Ben: 22 correct, 3 incorrect

Ellen: 18 correct, 8 incorrect

Rhyne: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 unplayed today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Ben: $11,500

Ellen: $4,000

Rhyne: $2,600

Final Jeopardy:

Category: Geography (Suriname)

All contestants answered:

Rhyne: $2,600 – $1,000 = $1,600 (Answered “What is Suriname?”)

$2,600 – $1,000 = $1,600 (Answered “What is Suriname?”) Ellen: $4,000 – $1,201 = $2,799 (Answered “What is Suriname?”)

$4,000 – $1,201 = $2,799 (Answered “What is Suriname?”) Ben: $11,500 – $2,000 = $9,500 (Answered “What is Suriname?”)

$11,500 – $2,000 = $9,500 (Answered “What is Suriname?”) Ben’s total for the day: $9,500 (5-day total: $105,915)

Tonight’s results:

Rhyne: $1,600

$1,600 Ellen: $2,799

$2,799 Ben: $9,500 (5-day champion)

With the victory on May 5, 2025, Ben Ganger solidified his status as a strong Jeopardy! contestant. Rhyne Modlin and Ellen Goldlust gave him a lot of competition, but his smart play and knowledge helped him keep his streak going.

As the current champion, Ben's performance in this episode shows how much he knows and how well he plans. Both contestants and viewers are still interested in the show's unique format, which is full of intellectual challenges and exciting turns. Ben's win tonight means he will be back tomorrow to defend his title and try to make his impressive streak six days long.

