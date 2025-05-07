Who's playing on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Game 3 matchup? Details explored

The upcoming Game 3 of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 is scheduled to air on May 7, 2025, where nine trivia experts are competing for points, with the top six advancing to the semifinals. Players will earn match points based on their performances, ultimately leading to a final round and the grand prize.

The players competing for this round on Jeopardy! Masters will be Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer. This matchup marks the first time these three players will face off in the current season, following their participation in the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Game 3 contestants on Jeopardy! Masters season 3

Adriana Harmeyer started her Jeopardy! run in May 2024, taking a close victory with $26,200 and eventually developing a 15-day winning streak that elevated her total to $349,600. Famous for her traditional style, she was particularly skilled in Final Jeopardy, responding correctly to 13 out of 16. Adriana's streak concluded in June 2024 when Drew Basile defeated her in a solid comeback.

Isaac Blevins Hirsch, a customer support team leader from Burbank, California, is the most successful on The Chase, winning $46,667. He also appeared on the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, where he made it to the finals after a good showing in the semifinals, catching up to qualify.

Neilesh Vinjamuri, a Pennsylvania software engineer, first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2024, winning three games and taking home $53,099. His winning record landed him in the Tournament of Champions, where he won the $250,000 top prize. Now, as a player on Jeopardy! Masters, Neilesh, looks to keep his winning streak going.

Episode 1 recap featuring Games 1 and 2

The third season of Jeopardy! Masters debuted on April 30, 2025, with a two-part episode called Knockouts 1 & 2. The initial game included contestants Brad Rutter, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce. Yogesh Raut won Game 1 with a score of 30,800 points, earning 3 match points.

Victoria Groce came in second with 14,000 points and won 1 point, while Brad Rutter, despite his performance, came in third with zero points. The game had Yogesh establishing an early lead in the Jeopardy round when he correctly answered a Daily Double question.

His good performance extended to the Double Jeopardy round, during which he earned another Daily Double and continued leading. In Final Jeopardy, Yogesh's accurate response and calculated bet enabled him to win.

The second game featured Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. Matt Amodio was leading after the Jeopardy round with 5,000 points, but it was Roger Craig's smart playing of two Daily Doubles during Double Jeopardy that gave him the lead. By Final Jeopardy, Roger had reached 15,200 points, with Matt and Juveria trailing behind.

In the last round, Juveria's correct answer doubled her total to 16,000, and Matt's correct answer put him at 16,001. Roger's correct answer, along with a strategic bet, however, guaranteed his victory at 21,201 points. This gave him 3 match points, and Matt got 1, and Juveria got none.

After the first episode, the standings are as follows: Yogesh Raut and Roger Craig lead with three match points each, while Victoria Groce and Matt Amodio have one match point each.

Tune in for the next episode of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on ABC and Hulu.

