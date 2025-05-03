Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 1 recap: Yogesh dominates opening match as Roger reveals surprise comeback win

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiered on April 30, 2025, with two knockout matches featuring returning champions and top competitors from recent tournaments. The episode answered the question of who would lead the standings after the first night. Yogesh Raut secured a win in the opening match, while Roger Craig delivered a last-minute comeback in the second.

The winner of each game received three points, the runner-up earned one point, and the third-place finisher received no points. After episode 1, Yogesh and Roger both earned 3 points each, with Matt Amodio and Victoria Groce each gaining one.

Episode 1 overview of Jeopardy! Masters season 3

Yogesh takes control early in the first match

The first game of Jeopardy! Masters featured Yogesh Raut, Brad Rutter, and Victoria Groce. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the match began with categories such as American History, A Little Alliteration, World Capitals, and U.S. Business Headquarters.

Victoria began the round by selecting World Capitals, but Yogesh gained early momentum with a correct response and secured the first Daily Double. Betting all 5,800 of his points, he answered correctly, bringing his total to 11,600.

Brad, who last played in 2020, struggled with incorrect answers and timeouts. Victoria and Yogesh continued to accumulate points, but Yogesh finished the Jeopardy round with 15,400, ahead of both competitors.

In Double Jeopardy, the categories featured included Poetry-pourri, The Religious Life, Long Words With a Single Vowel, and Bone of Contention. Victoria landed on a Daily Double and doubled her 5,000 points, reaching 10,000.

Yogesh subsequently discovered a Daily Double and bet 5,000, correctly answering to increase his total to 27,600. He maintained a strong lead into Final Jeopardy, where the category was Europe. He retained his 30,800 points after Final Jeopardy.

Victoria answered correctly but did not wager, keeping 14,000. Brad answered incorrectly and finished with 2,178. Yogesh scored 3 match points, Victoria earned 1 point, and Brad scored 0.

Roger wins after a late-game turnaround

The second match of Jeopardy! Masters included contestants Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. The first round featured categories such as Museum Pieces, Memoirs and Autobiography, Greek Life, and Body Parts Everywhere. Matt selected Museum Pieces and scored early, but a missed Daily Double dropped him to zero.

Juveria dipped into negative territory but rebounded. Roger and Matt eventually traded leads, with Matt ending the round at 5,000, Roger at 4,400, and Juveria at 2,800.

Double Jeopardy round had categories such as The Middle Ages, Science Vocabulary, and Thunderbolts. Roger missed early but rebounded with a successful Daily Double wager of 8,800, bringing him to the lead. He found a second Daily Double, bet 6,000, and answered correctly again, reaching 15,600.

Final Jeopardy's category was World Literature. Juveria doubled her 8,000 to 16,000 with a correct answer. Matt bet 5,401 and responded correctly, reaching 16,001. Roger, who had wagered 6,001, also gave the right answer and finished with 21,201. He won the match and earned 3 points. Matt earned 1, while Juveria remained at 0.

Standings after Jeopardy! Masters episode 1

Following both matches, the leaderboard showed Yogesh and Roger tied with 3 points. Victoria and Matt each scored 1 point, whereas Brad and Juveria got 0. Each player will continue to compete in future knockouts, with only six advancing to the quarter-finals. The next episode will feature Neilesh Vinjamuri, Adriana Harmeyer, and Isaac Hirsch as the competition moves forward.

Catch the next episode of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on May 7, 2025, on ABC and Hulu.

