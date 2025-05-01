'Jeopardy! Masters' season 3 producers reveal James Holzhauer declines invitation to compete in 2025 tournament

James Holzhauer, a fan favorite and former Jeopardy! champion, will not be returning for the 2025 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament which premiered April 30, 2025, despite securing a spot as the third-place finisher in the previous season. This news caught many fans by surprise, especially since Holzhauer was expected to be a part of the competition.

Executive producers Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies addressed the issue during an episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, explaining that the decision to skip this year’s 'Jeopardy! Masters' was entirely Holzhauer’s choice.

“As always, our top three Masters are guaranteed an invitation to the next Masters,” Whitcomb-Foss explained during the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

Despite the invitation, Holzhauer opted not to participate.

James Holzhauer’s absence from 'Jeopardy! Masters' season 3 explained

Invitation extended to Holzhauer

The format of the 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament provides an automatic bid to the top three winners from last season. Since Holzhauer placed third in the 2024 Masters, he qualified to play in the 2025 tournament. But executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss confirmed that, while Holzhauer was asked to come back, the choice was completely his.

Holzhauer’s decision to opt out of ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

Holzhauer’s choice to forgo this year’s Masters tournament was respected by the producers. Michael Davies, another executive producer, made it clear that participation in the Masters is voluntary and that it is an invitational event. He emphasized that Holzhauer was under no obligation to compete if he chose not to.

“Absolutely his right,” Davies stated.

The 'Jeopardy! Masters' producers expressed their understanding of Holzhauer’s decision, reaffirming that the tournament’s format allows competitors to make their own choices about participation.

While Holzhauer’s absence may have been unexpected, it is not unusual for returning champions to skip certain tournaments. Holzhauer’s decision reflects the flexibility of the event and the respect for contestants’ personal choices regarding competition.

Brad Rutter Takes Holzhauer’s spot

Due to Holzhauer's absence, Brad Rutter, a veteran Jeopardy! Champion was asked to step in as his replacement in the 2025 Masters. Rutter holds the record for the most total earnings in Jeopardy! history at $4,936,436. He has already competed in various Jeopardy! tournaments and has competed in several Masters tournaments, so he is familiar and a strong opponent.

Rutter's involvement is important, as he is among the greatest Jeopardy! players of all time. His experience with the tournament format, combined with his impressive record, guarantees that the competition will be kept at a high level of intensity. This makes him an appropriate substitute for Holzhauer in the tournament roster.

The 2025 ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ format

The 2025 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament will consist of nine contestants, up from the past seasons when only six contestants participated. There will be two games per episode, and nine episodes will comprise the tournament. The new format is intended to incorporate a larger number of participants without sacrificing the high-stakes aspect of the tournament.

Alongside Brad Rutter, notable competitors at the 2025 Masters include Victoria Groce and Yogesh Raut, the winners of the 2024 Masters, as well as Neilesh Vinjamuri, the champion of the 2025 Tournament of Champions. Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer will also play, adding even more depth.

Tune in to 'Jeopardy! Masters' on ABC, Wednesdays at 9 PM ET.

