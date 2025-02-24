"We're married now": Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament's Roger Craig reveals he tied the knot with Julia Collins

Roger Craig, a contestant in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, announced during the February 21 episode that he and fellow champion Julia Collins are now married. Addressing host Ken Jennings, Craig explained how the show played a role in their relationship. He stated:

“At the All-Star Games, I reconnected with Julia Collins. I first met her in New York about 10 years ago, and we’re married now.”

Craig, a computer scientist and data analyst, first gained recognition on Jeopardy! in 2010 when he set a single-day winnings record of $77,000, surpassing Jennings’s previous record. This record was later broken by James Holzhauer.

He later won the Tournament of Champions in 2011, and placed third in the Battle of the Decades tournament in 2014 behind Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

Over the years, he has remained an active figure in the show's tournaments and competitions.

Roger Craig shares how Jeopardy! led to his marriage to Julia Collins

During his conversation with Jennings, Craig elaborated on how their connection developed through their shared involvement with the show. He recalled their initial meeting in New York and how the All-Star Games became the setting for their reconnection. Jennings responded to the announcement by saying:

“Wow, Jeopardy! power couple! Congratulations!”

Craig also described the impact of their relationship, stating:

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

He credited the game show with bringing them together and emphasized how significant their connection has been since they rekindled their relationship.

Julia Collins's absence from the Invitational Tournament

Jennings inquired whether Collins was present at the Invitational Tournament. Craig explained that while they had hoped to participate together, logistical challenges prevented it. He noted:

“She would love to have been here, but the logistics just didn’t work out. So hopefully next time.”

Collins is known for her Jeopardy! run. She made her debut in 2014, and won over $400,000 across 20 consecutive victories. She held the record for the most number of consecutive wins by a female contestant till 2021. Craig first appeared on the show in 2010 and surpassed Jennings’s previous record of $75,000. After a seven-day streak, Craig finished with total earnings of $231,200.

Jeopardy!'s continued presence in their lives

Craig and Collins have continued to be affiliated with the show beyond their initial appearances. Craig's presence in the Invitational Tournament spoke of his ongoing involvement, while Collins has already participated in the show's tournaments with previous champions. Craig talked about playing along with his wife in the future, indicating their common interest in the game.

He highlighted how the tournament played a key role in reuniting them. Their story is one of many in the larger history of contestants from the show coming together through the bonds they forge during their time here. Craig and Collins are now among other contestants who have kept the show's fan base interested long after their appearance on the game show.

The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament episode featuring Roger Craig's announcement aired on Friday, February 21, 2025. Viewers can check the show's official website for updates on tournament results and future broadcasts.

