Where to follow Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament's Luigi de Guzman on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Luigi de Guzman is a 43-year-old attorney based in Washington, D.C. He is a contestant in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, and can be followed on Instagram under the username @instaouij. His Instagram also includes content related to his professional career, personal milestones, and public health awareness.

Ad

His engagement on the platform provides insights into both his legal work and his continued involvement in trivia competitions. His posts feature key moments from his Jeopardy! journey, reflections on his experiences, and interactions with other contestants.

Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament star Luigi de Guzman’s background, achievements, and Instagram updates

Ad

Trending

Luigi de Guzman is a lawyer in the Consumer Financial Services Group at Paul Hastings, operating from the firm's Washington, D.C. office. He has delivered legal support on regulatory and compliance issues concerning financial services.

His expertise involves compliance with rules governing consumer deposit accounts, mortgage origination, and fair lending legislation.

He has represented clients through regulatory compliance, ensuring that federal and state regulations of consumer financial services are followed. Aside from his legal practice, he is the Secretary of the Filipino American Lawyers' Association in Washington, D.C.

Ad

He has also offered pro bono legal services, especially in immigration and asylum proceedings of victims of domestic violence. His legal advocacy work includes advising on financial regulations, specifically on fair lending practices and consumer protection.

Ad

He has advocated for regulatory performance monitoring under the Community Reinvestment Act, analyzing peer bank information to measure financial institutions' compliance and progress.

De Guzman is a Juris Doctor (J.D.) graduate of the Catholic University of America, obtained in 2010.

Before that, he also acquired a Master of Science (MSc) qualification in International Relations from the London School of Economics in 2003 and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in History from the University of Cambridge in 2001.

Ad

He is also fluent in Spanish and applies his language in legal proceedings with a need for bilingual communications.

Luigi de Guzman’s Instagram presence

De Guzman has used Instagram to document his Jeopardy! journey. He has posted updates related to his participation in the game show, as well as personal content.

Ad

On February 15, 2025, he announced his participation in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, writing:

"Tune in on Monday, Feb. 24 and watch me take on Avi Gupta and Amy Schneider in the @jeopardy Invitational Tournament!"

On September 2, 2024, he shared a post about receiving a vaccination, emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated to protect oneself, loved ones, and the community.

On March 20, 2024, he posted a photo with other contestants from the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, stating:

Ad

"And that’s a wrap! Congratulations to Yogesh on his victory in the Jeopardy TOC. The quality of his play throughout the tournament speaks for itself. As for me, I was honored to be part of this incredibly talented (and goofy) field. It was a blast!"

On July 15, 2022, he shared a pinned post announcing his first appearance on the show, writing:

Ad

"Some personal news: after YEARS of everyone telling me 'man you should be on Jeopardy…' I AM GOING TO BE ON JEOPARDY. Be sure to tune in on July 29! Check your local listings!"

Through Instagram, de Guzman continues to engage with his followers, primarily sharing updates about his involvement in Jeopardy! and other topics of personal interest.

The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament airs on KABC-TV ABC Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback