Where to follow Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament's Amy Schneider on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Amy Schneider is a contestant on Jeopardy! known for winning 40 consecutive games and the Tournament of Champions as well. She has continued to participate in Jeopardy!-related events and remains one of the most recognized contestants in the show's history.

Fans of the show, who are interested in knowing more about her life can follow her on Instagram, where she uses the handle, @jeopardamy. The game show contestant actively shares updates about her work, personal milestones, and other topics.

Apart from taking part in the game show, Amy Schneider is also an author and has written two books, one of which is set to be released in March 2025. She also discusses a number of things on her social media profiles.

Amy Schneider, who was born on May 29, 1979, is a writer and contestant on the game show who is known for her success on the program. She grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School. Following that, she went to the University of Dayton where she got a computer science degree. Schneider currently lives in Oakland, California.

She first appeared on Jeopardy! on November 17, 2021, winning 40 consecutive games, making her the second-longest streak holder in the show's history. She won the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions in November 2022. Schneider has also participated in Jeopardy! Masters, a primetime spinoff featuring top champions.

During her stint, she was known for her Final Jeopardy! round play and her game strategy. She won more than $1.6 million on the show and stands as one of the most successful contestants in the history of the American game show.

On her social media platforms, Amy has discussed being a transgender woman. She has won a GLAAD Special Recognition award for her work in representation in media.

Amy Schneider’s Instagram presence

The game show winner shares updates on her Instagram account, covering topics such as her projects and personal experiences. She posted a video on her profile on June 25, 2024, where she introduced a series called The TRANS-LATOR. In the series, she discusses topics related to transgender identity.

"Welcome to a new series I’m calling The TRANS-LATOR where I share short declarations about trans people, and of course myself, with you. There’s so much more to come and I can’t wait to share it with you all! 💖🏳️‍⚧️ #translator #thetranslator #pridemonth." she captioned the post.

She took to the platform on February 6, 2025, to post a picture of her upcoming book Who Is Amy Schneider? The book, which is a youth readers' version is set to be released in March 2025. In the Instagram post, she noted that she was thrilled to share the book with her fans.

The Jeopardy! contestant also shares pictures and videos of her travels, including her December 9, 2024, post where she shared a series of images from Lake Merritt. In the post, the game show contestant described the scenery, noting that "it was unreal," as she wrote that the "lake looked like glass."

"I was down by Lake Merritt a few nights ago, and like, are you kidding me? Come on! It was unreal and the lake looked like glass. I felt like I was in an indie video game that everyone praises for its 'moody visuals'," Amy wrote.

She shared a collection of photos from Oakland, California, on December 1, 2024, where she said that she felt like she was "living inside a painting."

"The light in Oakland this time of year is just incredible. I feel like I’m living inside a painting by J.M.W. Turner, or El Greco," she wrote.

Schneider continues to interact with followers on her Instagram page, giving a glimpse into her personal life, career, and hobbies.

The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament is set to take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, on KABC-TV ABC LOS ANGELES. Viewers can tune in to the broadcast or access official channels for news on the contestants and scores.

