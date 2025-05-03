When will Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Knockouts 3 & 4 air? Details explored

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiered on April 30, 2025, introducing nine returning champions in a format that splits each episode into two knockout rounds. The tournament airs twice a week, continuing its Tuesday and Wednesday schedule on ABC.

Ad

With points determining who advances to the next phase, the standings are updated after every match. Host Ken Jennings has returned to lead the competition, which features strategic gameplay and rotating matchups.

Following the opening two games on premiere night, the third and fourth knockouts are set to air on May 7, 2025, on ABC.

Everything to know about Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Knockouts 3 and 4

Air date and streaming information

Ad

Trending

Ad

The third and fourth knockout rounds of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 is slated to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Knockout 3 features Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer. The winner of that match will move on to face Yogesh Raut and Roger Craig in Knockout 4, airing later that night. Both matches will be broadcast during the show’s regular 9 pm ET time slot on ABC.

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV, and FuboTV provide access to ABC’s live broadcast. To use these options, an active subscription must be in place before airtime.

Ad

For viewers who prefer on-demand access, episodes are uploaded on Hulu the following day. Hulu offers subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once episodes are made available, they can be viewed at any time through the platform’s website or app.

Recap of Knockouts 1 and 2

Ad

The Jeopardy! Masters season premiere featured two matches. In Knockout 1, Yogesh Raut faced Victoria Groce and Brad Rutter. Yogesh maintained a lead through the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds. He answered both Daily Doubles correctly. Victoria also answered one Daily Double but remained behind.

Brad had fewer chances to score. In Final Jeopardy, Yogesh answered correctly and finished with 30,800 points, earning 3 match points. Victoria ended with 14,000 and received 1 point. Brad finished in third and did not earn points.

Ad

Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer then competed in Knockout 2. Matt started strong but lost momentum after an incorrect Daily Double. Roger gained control in Double Jeopardy by giving the right answer in the two Daily Doubles. Juveria recovered from a negative score and made steady gains. Before Final Jeopardy, Roger had 15,200 points, Matt had 10,600, and Juveria had 8,000.

Ad

All three answered the final clue correctly. Juveria doubled her total to 16,000. Matt reached 16,001 with a 5,401-point wager. Roger increased his lead to 21,201 with a 6,001-point wager, securing the win and 3 match points. Matt earned 1 point, while Juveria remained at zero.

Current standings and upcoming matches

After the first two Jeopardy! Masters knockouts, Yogesh Raut and Roger Craig, are tied in match points with 3 each. Victoria Groce and Matt Amodio follow with 1 point apiece. Brad Rutter and Juveria Zaheer have not scored yet. These totals will influence the rankings as players continue to rotate through different matchups.

Ad

The upcoming Knockout 3 will feature the first appearance of Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer. The winner of that match will move forward to Knockout 4 against Yogesh Raut and Roger Craig. These two matches will determine additional point standings and shape the leaderboard heading into the second week of the tournament.

Tune in to the next episode of Jeopardy! Masters on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More