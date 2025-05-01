Who are the contestants competing on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ season 3? Details explored

The third season of ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ premiered Wednesday, April 30, 2025, on ABC, featuring nine returning champions in a multi-week tournament. Each episode will include two full games and will stream the next day on Hulu. This season marks the first time the tournament expands beyond six contestants.
The ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ cast includes reigning Masters champion Victoria Groce, Brad Rutter, Yogesh Raut, Neilesh Vinjamuri, Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. James Holzhauer, the 2023 winner, declined to participate after receiving an invitation. The competition will run weekly on Wednesdays for a total of nine weeks.
Meet the key participants in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’
1) Victoria Groce
Victoria first competed on Jeopardy! in 2005, defeating a long-running champion, David Madden. She has since represented the U.S. in international quiz competitions and appeared as “The Queen” on The Chase.
2) Brad Rutter
Rutter is a long-time Jeopardy! Champion and holds the record for most money won in the show’s history, with over $5 million in total earnings, as per his Chase biography. He returns to the Masters after last appearing on the Alex Trebek stage in 2020.
3) Yogesh Raut
Yogesh Raut is a podcaster and writer from Illinois, known for his three-game winning streak on Jeopardy! season 39 and for winning the Jeopardy! 2024 Tournament of Champions.
4) Neilesh Vinjamuri
Neilesh Vinjamuri is a software engineer from Pennsylvania. He won Jeopardy! 2025 Tournament of Champions and is the youngest ToC winner since Brad Rutter's win in 2001.
5) Adriana Harmeyer
Adriana Michelle Harmeyer, born on August 6, 1989, is an archivist from Indiana. She holds a 15-game winning streak in season 40, and was a finalist in the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
6) Isaac Hirsch
Hirsch, a customer support team lead from California, reached the finals in the 2025 Tournament of Champions. He was the champion on Jeopardy! season 40 and his all-time cash winning amount to $290,390.
7) Matt Amodio
Matt holds the third-longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history with 38 victories. He also won the 2025 Invitational Tournament. He is a post-doctoral researcher with over $1.5 million in all-time winnings.
8) Roger Craig
Craig is a computer scientist, known for breaking the single-day winnings record in 2010 and for his performance in multiple past tournaments, including the Tournament of Champions and the Battle of the Decades.
9) Juveria Zaheer
Zaheer is a psychiatrist from Ontario and is the first Canadian to break $50,000 in a single Jeopardy! game. She won both the Second Chance and Champions Wildcard tournaments.
Broadcast schedule and format
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ season 3 will air every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ABC, which started April 30, 2025. Each episode will consist of two full games, meaning multiple players will rotate throughout the evening. The tournament is expected to span nine weeks, concluding in late June.
All ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ players in this season were selected based on past wins in regular gameplay or tournament performances between 2023 and 2025.
Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after their initial broadcast. The first match on April 30 included Groce, Raut, and Rutter. The second game featured Amodio, Craig, and Zaheer. Vinjamuri, Hirsch, and Harmeyer are scheduled for the third game on May 7.
Catch ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ on ABC.