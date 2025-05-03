Where to follow Victoria Groce of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on Instagram? Details explored

Victoria Groce returns to the spotlight as Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiered on ABC on April 30, 2025. A respected figure in the global quizzing community, she first gained national attention in 2005 by ending a 19-game winning streak on Jeopardy! and has since built an impressive résumé in competitive trivia. Groce now competes against eight other elite players in this high-stakes tournament.

Ad

With Jeopardy! Masters viewers eager to track her progress, many are turning to her Instagram account @grocezilla for updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and personal highlights as the new season unfolds.

Victoria Groce on Jeopardy! Masters and Instagram presence

Who is Victoria Groce?

Ad

Trending

As per her ABC bio, Victoria Groce grew up in Georgia and began participating in academic contests at an early age, such as academic bowl, Mathcounts, and Odyssey of the Mind. She studied comparative literature at the University of Georgia.

In 2005, she competed on Jeopardy! and beat then-champion David Madden, who was on a 19-game winning streak. Since the mid-2010s, Groce has participated in the global quizzing circuit. She is one of only two individuals to achieve a Top 10 finish in the LearnedLeague Championship for three years in a row.

Ad

Groce became the third-best at the 2020 World Quizzing Championships and eventually joined the team that won the 2021–2022 Quizzing World Cup. During the 2021 World Quiz Awards, she was honored with the World Quizzer of the Year award.

In 2022, she became known as 'The Queen' on ABC's The Chase. Groce resides in Pittsburgh with her husband, their teenage daughter, and two cats. She enjoys cooking, kayaking, and knitting in her free time.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiere episode overview

Ad

Ad

Jeopardy! Masters episode 1, Knockouts 1 & 2, opened with the first set of matches. The initial game featured Brad Rutter, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce. Host Ken Jennings declared that the winner of every match would receive three points, the runner-up would have one point, and the third-place player would receive zero points.

On the Jeopardy round, Groce picked "World Capitals" to begin. Yogesh won the first Daily Double and doubled his 5,800 score to 11,600. At the end of the round, he was leading with 15,400 points.

Ad

In Double Jeopardy, Groce obtained a Daily Double and wagered all 5,000 of her points, successfully doubling her score to 10,000. Yogesh later landed the final Daily Double and raised his total to 27,600. At the round’s conclusion, he stood at 30,800, followed by Groce with 14,000, and Brad with 6,200.

The Final Jeopardy category was “Europe.” Groce provided the correct response but did not place a wager, keeping her 14,000 points and finishing in second place. Yogesh also answered correctly and retained his 30,800 points, securing the win and three match points. Groce earned one match point.

Ad

Groce's Instagram presence

Ad

Victoria Groce’s Instagram account has amassed 2,177 followers, where she frequently shares updates related to her Jeopardy! journey. For example, on April 27, 2025, Groce posted a photo from Jeopardy! Masters, along with a caption announcing the premiere date of the show, she wrote:

“We’re so back! #JeopardyMasters premiers April 30 at 9 Eastern on ABC and streaming on Hulu.”

In addition, her post includes personal highlights like a September 12, 2024, post that displayed her pitching the first pitch for a Pittsburgh Pirates game. The caption stated:

Ad

“Had an absolute blast throwing out the first pitch at the @pittsburghpirates game last night!! One of the coolest experiences of my life. And could not have had a more perfect night for baseball! Thanks so much for having me 🫶🏻.”

Another nostalgic post was on March 14, 2024, when Groce posted a picture with Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, captioning it with a tease of her future appearance on Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, writing:

Ad

“Trust me: no one is more surprised about this than I am!! Catch me later this month in the Jeopardy Invitational Tournament!”

Catch Jeopardy! Masters every Tuesday and Wednesday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More