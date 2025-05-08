Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 8, 2025, continuing its impressive run in this 41st season. The previous weeks have been very exciting, with multiple contestants establishing long and fruitful streaks, some even securing spots in the Tournament of Champions in the process.

However, two games ago, things changed slightly, and now we have a new contestant ready to begin his streak in the upcoming round. Yesterday, Dan Moren, a writer and podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts, won his first game and will be the returning champion in the next round. He has already won $17,200 in what could be described as a strong start.

In the upcoming round, he will face off against newcomers Christen Aragoni, a writer and editor from Washington, D.C., and Michael Mungin, a librarian from Kirkland, Washington. Jeopardy! has always placed significant emphasis on its final round, which is also the segment that fans are most interested in.

Not only is the final round crucial for the participants, but it also allows viewers to engage as part of the game show. Viewers can do this by answering the question presented in the final round ahead of the episode's airing. This has been a common practice for years now. However, as this is still a lengthy process, we have compiled all the relevant details in the sections below.

May 8, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"As of 2025 this director has made just 4 feature films; 3 were Oscar nominated for Best Picture."

This question falls under the category "Movie Directors." It is a category that many people will thoroughly enjoy. This particular question is also quite clever, especially because it is straightforward. In the final round, the question is presented as a clue, and participants are required to respond in the form of a question. This adds more dynamics to the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 8, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: As of 2025, this director has made just four feature films; 3 were Oscar-nominated for Best Picture.

Solution: Greta Gerwig.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who has also worked extensively as an actor, has directed four movies: Barbie, Lady Bird, Little Women, and Nights and Weekends, with the last one being the only film that was not nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 8, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Dan Moren, a writer and podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts; Christen Aragoni, a writer and editor from Washington, D.C.; and Michael Mungin, a librarian from Kirkland, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

