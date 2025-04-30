Where to watch Jeopardy! Masters? Streaming details explored

Jeopardy! Masters is one of the most anticipated game shows of 2025, and fans want to know where they can watch all the episodes. The first episode of the show premieres on April 30, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC, and a new episode comes out each week after that until the grand finale in June.

Season 3 of Jeopardy! Masters can be streamed on a number of different platforms, giving viewers a choice of how to watch the episodes. One can stream it the next day on Hulu, and ABC's website, abc.com, or watch it live on ABC.

In the game show, nine of the all-time best Jeopardy! champions is set to compete against each other for the grand prize. In Jeopardy! Masters, all nine contestants will be trying to win the Trebek Trophy and the $500,000 cash prize.

Legends like Victoria Groce, Brad Rutter, Yogesh Raut, and Neilesh Vinjamuri are among the contestants. They will all be trying to outsmart each other in a series of knockout rounds, quarterfinals, and semifinals.

Jeopardy! Masters premieres on ABC on April 30, 2025

Jeopardy! Masters with all nine episodes will be available for streaming on multiple platforms. Here are the streaming options one can choose from:

ABC (Live): One can watch Jeopardy! Masters live on ABC when it airs every Wednesday at 9 pm EDT. This channel is available through various cable and satellite providers. Alternatively, viewers can stream ABC live through services like YouTube TV. Viewers have to pay $82.99 per month for YouTube TV (includes 100+ live channels).

Hulu: Hulu subscribers can stream the latest episodes of Jeopardy! Masters the next day after they air on ABC. Hulu offers several subscription plans, with prices starting at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported version. If one prefers an ad-free experience, it costs $18.99 per month.

For students, Hulu offers a discount, charging just $1.99 per month for the ad-supported plan.

ABC Website: If one prefers streaming directly from the network's site, one can access these episodes on abc.com. This platform offers the latest episodes for free with ads or through a cable login for ad-free streaming.

What happens in Jeopardy! Masters: Contestants, prizes, and format

Jeopardy! Masters competition has nine players vying for the prestigious title and the big prize of $500,000. The new format for this season follows contestants earning match points in the knockout rounds, quarterfinals, and semifinals before the grand finale. The finals will feature the top three players, and the winner will be decided by the highest score.

Here are the top players competing for the coveted trophy:

Victoria Groce

Yogesh Raut

Brad Rutter

Neilesh Vinjamuri

Matt Amodio

Roger Craig

Isaac Hirsch

Adriana Harmeyer

Juveria Zaheer

In addition to the grand prize, Jeopardy! Masters offers significant prize money for other finalists:

1st place : $500,000 + $100,000 charity donation

: $500,000 + $100,000 charity donation 2nd place : $250,000

: $250,000 3rd place : $150,000

: $150,000 4th place : $100,000

: $100,000 5th place : $75,000

: $75,000 6th place : $50,000

: $50,000 7th place and onward: $15,000 each

The final showdown on June 4, 2025, will determine who takes home the Trebek Trophy, capping off a season full of strategy, skill, and intense competition.

The format of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 features the contestants competing in a series of league-style games. Over the course of nine hour-long episodes, they will face off in two half-hour games per episode. The format follows the standard Jeopardy! structure such as Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! rounds.

The competition is divided into several stages:

Knockouts (3 episodes): All nine players compete, with the bottom three eliminated after each episode. Quarterfinals (3 episodes): The remaining six contestants compete, and the bottom two players are eliminated. Semifinals (2 episodes): Four players remain, and the bottom player is eliminated. Finals (1 episode): The top three players compete in two games to determine the ultimate champion.

Players get match points based on how well they do in these stages. Each game has three winners: first place gets three points, second place gets one point, and third place gets none.

If a player does not make it to Final Jeopardy!, they lose that game and get no points. The winner is determined in the finals by totaling all the points from the previous rounds and applying the old-fashioned dollar score method.

Jeopardy! Masters premieres on April 30, 2025.

