Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? April 28, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! tonight experienced a thrilling conclusion following a dramatic shift in the championship. After a challenging final round, Erin Morin emerged victorious, becoming the new Jeopardy! champion. Erin's strategy and calculated risks paid off when she got the right answer on Final Jeopardy. She won and got paid $29,600 for the night.

Ad

Erin's success was helped by the fact that she did well in the early rounds, when she had to work hard to keep up with the defending champion, Liam Starnes. Even though Liam got off to a good start and earned a substantial amount during the game, he couldn't hold on to his lead till the end. Liam lost the game of Final Jeopardy because he gave the wrong answer, ending up in second place.

Ad

Trending

People love Jeopardy! because the results are always surprising and the questions are difficult to answer. Each game is different and fun because of its wide range of contestants and categories. The episode on April 28, 2025, was no different.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights – April 28, 2025, Monday

Ad

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with strong performances from Liam and Erin. The categories were varied, including Quotable Fictional Characters, Holding Space, The “Co” Co., Television, Wonders, and Never Cease. Liam Starnes quickly took control, answering 8 of the 15 clues correctly. After 15 clues, the scores stood at:

Liam : $5,000

: $5,000 Erin : $2,200

: $2,200 Steve: -$200

The statistics at the break showed that Liam had given no wrong answers so far, keeping his perfect record. Erin had given 5 correct answers and 1 incorrect one, while Steve, who was having a hard time at first, had only given 1 correct answer and 2 incorrect ones.

Ad

Erin found the Daily Double as the round went on and made a bet to catch up, which moved her closer to Liam's lead. Liam kept going, though, and was ahead until the break.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round followed with a fresh set of categories: The 1970s, American Lakes & Rivers, Science & Nature, A Complete Unknown, Drinking Songs, and “MB”, Eh?

Liam doubled up through the second Daily Double, but an incorrect response on the third Daily Double caused him to lose $3,000. This pivotal moment created some uncertainty in the game.

Ad

At the end of the Double Jeopardy round, the scores were:

Liam : $25,400

: $25,400 Erin : $14,800

: $14,800 Steve: $5,400

Despite the setback, Liam was still leading, but Erin was catching up with a strong performance throughout the round.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was Contemporary Authors, and the clue read:

"At the start of his writing career, his wife told him, if it didn’t work out, at 6’4″, he could be a reacher in a supermarket."

Ad

The correct response was "Who is Lee Child?", and Erin, who gave the correct answer, earned double her wager. Her final score came up to $29,600. Unfortunately for Liam, he incorrectly responded with "Who is Jack Grisham?" and lost $4,201, finishing with $21,199. Steve, who answered incorrectly, ended with $5,400 after no adjustments from his wager.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 25, 2025, Friday

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Steve Icsman: Originally from Sandusky, Ohio, retired teacher Steve Icsman brought a lot of experience to the game. Having given just one right response in the Jeopardy round and 4 by the conclusion of Double Jeopardy, Steve found it difficult to keep up with his rivals. By the end, his wrong answer in Final Jeopardy left him with $5,400 in total.

Erin Morin: A digital pre-press expert from Aldie, Virginia, Erin Morin, came into the game with modest confidence. Erin, who had been behind Liam in the early rounds, made a strong comeback, particularly with her right Daily Double bet. Erin had closed the gap on Liam by Final Jeopardy and won with her calculated wagering. With a prize of $29,600, she left the episode as the new champion.

Ad

Liam Starnes: Liam Starnes is an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois. Liam already showed his ability with a six-day total of $123,584 before tonight's game. Though a Final Jeopardy error cost him prolonging his winning streak, he kept a solid lead for most of the game. He ended the evening with $21,199.

Read more: 'Jeopardy Masters' 2025: Everything we know so far about

Jeopardy! episode April 28, 2025 – Game recap

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Quotable Fictional Characters, Holding Space, The “Co” Co., Television, Wonders, Never Cease

Quotable Fictional Characters, Holding Space, The “Co” Co., Television, Wonders, Never Cease Liam dominated early, answering 8 of 15 clues.

Ad

Scores after 15 clues:

Liam: $5,000

Erin: $2,200

Steve: -$200

Statistics at break:

Liam: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Erin: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Steve: 1 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Steve: Part of a large family

Erin: Listened to bird calls for an undergrad project

Liam: Could tell the day of the week people were born on at 4 years old

Daily Double: Erin bet to tie for the lead, but Liam maintained a slim lead after 30 clues.

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Liam: $6,400

Erin: $5,600

Steve: $600

Double Jeopardy round:

Ad

Categories: The 1970s, American Lakes & Rivers, Science & Nature, A Complete Unknown, Drinking Songs, “MB”, Eh?

The 1970s, American Lakes & Rivers, Science & Nature, A Complete Unknown, Drinking Songs, “MB”, Eh? Liam doubled his score on the first Daily Double but lost $3,000 on the third.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Liam: 22 correct, 3 incorrect

Erin: 20 correct, 4 incorrect

Steve: 9 correct, 5 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 30 (none today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Liam: $25,400

Erin: $14,800

Steve: $5,400

Final Jeopardy results:

Erin was correct and doubled her score, becoming the new champion with $29,600.

was correct and doubled her score, becoming the new champion with $29,600. Liam was incorrect, losing $4,201, finishing with $21,199.

was incorrect, losing $4,201, finishing with $21,199. Steve finished with $5,400.

Ad

Final scores:

Steve: $5,400

Erin: $29,600 (New champion)

Liam: $21,199

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 28, 2025

The episode of Jeopardy! on April 28, 2025, was full of surprises and thrills. On a very close Final Jeopardy, Erin Morin beat Liam Starnes and won the top prize of $29,600. Liam proved his strength in the early rounds, but a mistake in Final Jeopardy kept him from extending his streak.

Steve Icsman tried hard but couldn't catch up to the other two. He finished in third place with $5,400. It's a new champion on Jeopardy! with Erin's win. She will defend her title tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More