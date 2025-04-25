Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 25, 2025, Friday

Liam Starnes became a 6-day champion by winning Jeopardy! on Friday, April 25, 2025. Liam kept a good lead all during the game and won in the Final Jeopardy round with a great showing. Looking to increase his streak, he will come back to play on Monday.

A Barrington, Illinois, undergraduate student, Liam, came into the game with a five-day total of $103,002. He ruled the Double Jeopardy and Jeopardy rounds. Liam's victory came from his consistency and good betting despite some mistakes by his rivals, Simon Liebling and Jenn Gardner. Liam won Final Jeopardy with $20,582 by smart wagering.

A long-running game show famous for its unusual format, Jeopardy! has contestants given hints in the shape of answers, and they have to answer in the shape of a question.

Since its debut in 1964, the program has been a mainstay of American television. With Jeopardy!, several rounds are included. Jeopardy Round and Double Jeopardy Round, then Final Jeopardy, when players get one clue after betting their winnings.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – April 25, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

The first round saw Liam Starnes take an early lead, picking up 10 correct answers and the Daily Double, which gave him a considerable advantage.

Simon Liebling and Jenn Gardner struggled with their responses, especially in categories like Homophones and Occupational Song Titles. By the first break, Liam had amassed $9,000, while Simon and Jenn trailed behind with $1,600 and $0, respectively.

Statistics after the Jeopardy! round:

Liam : 14 correct, 0 incorrect - $11,000

: 14 correct, 0 incorrect - Simon : 6 correct, 0 incorrect - $3,200

: 6 correct, 0 incorrect - Jenn: 7 correct, 4 incorrect - $800

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy round, categories like The Wizard of Oz and Ruby Slippers tested the contestants' knowledge on pop culture. Jenn made a costly mistake when she incorrectly responded with "anenome" instead of "anemone."

Simon, trailing behind, bet conservatively on the Daily Double with only $1,000, which prevented him from catching up to Liam. Liam's lead was solidified by his consistent performance throughout the round.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy Round:

Liam : 21 correct, 1 incorrect - $20,600

: 21 correct, 1 incorrect - Jenn : 17 correct, 7 incorrect - $8,800

: 17 correct, 7 incorrect - Simon: 11 correct, 1 incorrect - $7,800

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy clue was in the category of 1990s Bestsellers. The clue was about The Horse Whisperer by Nicholas Evans, which became a popular novel and movie. None of the contestants correctly answered the clue, but Liam's large lead ensured that his $20,582 was enough for him to secure the win.

Final Scores:

Simon : $7,800 - $1,001 = $6,799 (What is The Poisonwood Bible?)

: $7,800 - $1,001 = $6,799 (What is The Poisonwood Bible?) Jenn : $8,800 - $6,900 = $1,900 (What is The Da Vinci Code?)

: $8,800 - $6,900 = $1,900 (What is The Da Vinci Code?) Liam: $20,600 - $18 = $20,582 (What is A Clockwork Orange)

Contestant Profiles

Liam Starnes: An undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, Liam has been an impressive player with a total of $123,584 over six days. He played consistently well, particularly in categories related to explorers and pop culture, securing his victory with strategic wagers.

Simon Liebling: A resident physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Simon had moments of brilliance but struggled with some of the more challenging categories. His conservative Daily Double bet ultimately hindered his ability to catch up.

Jenn Gardner: A nonprofit arts administrator from Houston, Texas, Jenn had a difficult start, especially in the Jeopardy round. Despite a strong comeback in Double Jeopardy, her incorrect pronunciation cost her in a critical moment.

How is Jeopardy! different from game shows?

Unlike any other show, Jeopardy! employs a reverse format in which responses are provided and players have to answer with a question. Particularly in betting choices, the game’s structure—Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy adds a layer of strategy.

Unlike other trivia-based game shows, the program tests contestants's knowledge over a broad spectrum of subjects, from history to pop culture. Unlike conventional game shows, Jeopardy! challenges players to think on their feet and adjust to various categories spanning the obscure to the obvious.

Jeopardy! game recap – Friday, April 25, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Explorers; Occupational Song Titles; Absolute Power; Homophones; Now You’re Cooking; The Impatient 19th Century Reader

Liam started strong, picking up 10 correct and the Daily Double to hold a significant lead after 15 clues.

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Liam: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

10 correct, 0 incorrect Simon: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

2 correct, 0 incorrect Jenn: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Players' Interviews:

Jenn: Worked for one week dissecting freeze-dried fireflies.

Worked for one week dissecting freeze-dried fireflies. Simon: Had to exit Denali, pursued by a bear.

Had to exit Denali, pursued by a bear. Liam: Once scored $259,000 in a game of Wii Jeopardy.

Statistics after the Jeopardy Round:

Liam: 14 correct, 0 incorrect

14 correct, 0 incorrect Simon: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

6 correct, 0 incorrect Jenn: 7 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Liam: $11,000

$11,000 Simon: $3,200

$3,200 Jenn: $800

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: The Wizard Of Oz; Ruby Slippers; We’re Not In Kansas Anymore; & Your Little Dog Too; If I Only Had A Brain; There’s No Place Like “Home”

Key Events:

Jenn responded “anenome” instead of “anemone,” leading to an incorrect answer.

responded “anenome” instead of “anemone,” leading to an incorrect answer. Simon bet only $1,000 on a $3,600 Daily Double, which hurt his position since he was far behind Liam’s score.

bet only $1,000 on a $3,600 Daily Double, which hurt his position since he was far behind Liam’s score. If Simon had gone all in on the Daily Double or if Jenn had answered correctly, it could have altered the outcome.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy Round:

Liam: 21 correct, 1 incorrect

21 correct, 1 incorrect Jenn: 17 correct, 7 incorrect

17 correct, 7 incorrect Simon: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

11 correct, 1 incorrect Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Liam: $20,600

$20,600 Jenn: $8,800

$8,800 Simon: $7,800

Final Jeopardy! Round:

Question: No one got this Final Jeopardy correct.

Final scores:

Simon: $7,800 – $1,001 = $6,799 (What is The Poisonwood Bible?)

$7,800 – $1,001 = $6,799 (What is The Poisonwood Bible?) Jenn: $8,800 – $6,900 = $1,900 (What is The Da Vinci Code?)

$8,800 – $6,900 = $1,900 (What is The Da Vinci Code?) Liam: $20,600 – $18 = $20,582 (What is A Clockwork Orange)

$20,600 – $18 = $20,582 (What is A Clockwork Orange) 6-day total: $123,584

Tonight’s results:

Liam wins, becoming a 6-day champion and will return to play for his 7th win on Monday!

Liam Starnes confirmed his status as a dominant champion in tonight's Jeopardy! by winning his sixth straight game with a $20,582 total. Though Jenn Gardner and Simon Liebling offered fierce rivalry, their mistakes and cautious bets let Liam gain the lead.

Strategic betting and his consistent response helped him to keep a comfortable lead. Fans of the show are eager to see whether Liam can carry on his winning streak to seven as he gets ready to come back on Monday. Its unusual style and difficult questions help Jeopardy! to highlight its ageless appeal, therefore holding viewers interested as it approaches another week of strategic play.

