‘Jeopardy Masters’ 2025: Everything we know so far about schedule, players, and more

Jeopardy Masters is one of the most exciting and competitive versions of Jeopardy, the popular American game show. Since it first aired on ABC on May 8, 2023, the game show has quickly become a hit.

Ken Jennings hosts the show, which pits former Jeopardy! champions against each other for a life-changing prize and the prestigious title of Jeopardy Masters Champion. The second season started on May 1, 2024. The show was picked up for a third season in March 2025, and it will start on April 30, 2025.

There will be more players on Jeopardy Masters 2025. Nine of the highest-ranked winners in the show's history will compete for the $500,000 grand prize and the famous Trebek Trophy. The format of the competition and the way the prizes are given are meant to make the tournament even more exciting for fans to watch.

The season will be full of competitive games, high-level play, and shocking eliminations. There will be nine one-hour episodes with two half-hour games in each.

What is Jeopardy Masters and what to expect?

Some of the best players who have ever been on Jeopardy! competed in the Jeopardy Masters tournament. This season, there will be nine top winners. Each will be competing for a $500,000 prize and a $100,000 donation to charity in their name. There will be different rounds of the competition, such as knockouts, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Three rounds of Jeopardy!—Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!—make up the structure, as required.

One of the most exciting things about the 2025 tournament is that there will be more competitors. Jeopardy! fans can expect a wide range of strategies, knowledge, and tactics from the nine top champions, who have all proven themselves in the game.

Jeopardy Masters 2025 looks like it will be a season that people will never forget, from the intense head-to-head matches in the knockout rounds to the dramatic finales.

Who are the players?

The Jeopardy Masters 2025 season features a star-studded lineup of champions who have made their mark in the Jeopardy! world. The nine competitors include:

Victoria Groce Yogesh Raut Brad Rutter Neilesh Vinjamuri Adriana Harmeyer Isaac Hirsch Matt Amodio Roger Craig Juveria Zaheer

These players have shown off their amazing skill and knowledge on previous episodes of Jeopardy! Now they'll compete in a tournament that will test their mettle in ways they haven't seen before. Each champion will try to win the prestigious Jeopardy Masters title and a place in the history of the show.

Format and prize structure

The Jeopardy Masters tournament will be divided into multiple rounds, starting with knockouts and progressing through to the finals. Here's how it will unfold:

Knockouts : Three episodes featuring six games, with the bottom three players eliminated.

: Three episodes featuring six games, with the bottom three players eliminated. Quarterfinals : Three episodes featuring six games, with the bottom two players eliminated.

: Three episodes featuring six games, with the bottom two players eliminated. Semifinals : Two episodes featuring four games, with one player eliminated.

: Two episodes featuring four games, with one player eliminated. Finals: One episode featuring two games, where three players will compete for the ultimate prize.

Players will earn "match points" based on how well they do in the tournament. Everyone who wins a game gets three points. Second place gets one point, and third place gets none. Only the best players will move on to the next round.

The players who are eliminated will be decided by their total match points. The grand prize winner will get $500,000. There are other prizes for the other top finishers as well.

Where to watch

Jeopardy Masters will premiere on ABC on April 30, 2025, airing at 9/8c. Fans can catch the action live on ABC, and for those who prefer streaming, episodes will also be available on ABC's streaming platforms and Hulu the next day.

About the Host: Ken Jennings

An important part of the Jeopardy Masters experience is Ken Jennings, the famous Jeopardy! contestant and current TV host. Fans know Jennings for his amazing 74-game winning streak and for being the highest-paid American game show contestant of all time. He earned more than $2.5 million.

After his historic run as a contestant, Jennings came back to Jeopardy! as a guest host after Alex Trebek's death. In 2023, he became the show's permanent host.

In addition to Jeopardy!, Jennings is a best-selling author who has written books about American culture, trivia, and his time on the show. Fans of Jeopardy! all over the world are still inspired by his work as a champion and a host.

Jennings is the host of Jeopardy Masters. Apart from his engaging personality, he knows a lot about the game, which makes him the perfect person to lead the contestants and viewers through this exciting tournament.

Jeopardy Masters returns on April 30, 2025.

