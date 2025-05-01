Who won Jeopardy! Masters (Game 1) on April 30, 2025, Wednesday? 

Jeopardy! Masters Game 1 aired on April 30, 2025. As the contestants fought in Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! rounds, the game showed how much they knew about trivia. The Masters event has a grand prize of $500,000. The winner also gets the prestigious Trebek Trophy. Yogesh Raut emerged victorious, maintaining a strong lead from start to finish in this episode.

Ad

Early on in the first game, Yogesh Raut took advantage of his early lead, scoring well in Jeopardy! and continuing to dominate in Double Jeopardy! His final score of $30,800 gave him the win for a commanding performance.

Victoria Groce had a good game, but even though she got the Final Jeopardy answer right, she came in second place with $14,000. Even though Brad Rutter got off to a slow start, he finished with $2,178, which was not enough to challenge for the top spot.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! Masters has become a marquee event for trivia enthusiasts, gathering the best and brightest minds from the popular quiz show. Contestants go head-to-head in a thrilling series of matches, where knowledge, quick thinking, and strategy all play crucial roles. The competition, which ends with a final showdown, tests these champions to the limit.

Jeopardy! Masters episode highlights April 30, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round highlights

Ad

As the first round began on Jeopardy! Masters, there was fierce competition in a wide range of categories, such as American History, World Capitals, and U.S. Business Headquarters. Yogesh Raut quickly took the lead after finding the Daily Double in the 12th clue and moving into the five-figure range. He did an excellent job the whole time, getting 15 answers right and none wrong.

Victoria Groce kept her lead with 11 correct answers and only one wrong, even though she made a few mistakes. It was hard for Brad Rutter to get going; he got only three right answers and two wrong.

Ad

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Yogesh : $15,400

: $15,400 Victoria : $3,800

: $3,800 Brad: $1,000

Double Jeopardy round highlights

The Double Jeopardy! round introduced new categories like Poetry-Pourri, The Religious Life, and The Peabody Awards. Victoria Groce found and doubled up through the second Daily Double, but Yogesh Raut continued to extend his lead by finding the third Daily Double and earning an additional $5,000. Going into Final Jeopardy!, Yogesh's lead was insurmountable, while Victoria locked up second place, leaving Brad in third place.

Ad

Scores after Double Jeopardy! round:

Yogesh : 24 correct, zero incorrect

: 24 correct, zero incorrect Victoria : 20 correct, two incorrect

: 20 correct, two incorrect Brad: 8 correct, three incorrect

Final Jeopardy round highlights

The Final Jeopardy! clue was centered on European cities, and the correct response was Bordeaux. Victoria Groce nailed the answer, securing $0 but maintaining her second-place position. Yogesh Raut added another three points, while Brad Rutter was unable to respond correctly, scoring zero points. Despite his strong finish earlier in the game, he could not make a final push for the win.

Ad

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Yogesh : $30,800

: $30,800 Victoria : $14,000

: $14,000 Brad: $6,200

Tonight's Results:

Brad : $6,200 – $4,022 = $2,178 (What is Go Birds)

: $6,200 – $4,022 = $2,178 (What is Go Birds) Victoria : $14,000 + $0 = $14,000 (What is Bordeaux? Hi Nora!)

: $14,000 + $0 = $14,000 (What is Bordeaux? Hi Nora!) Yogesh: $30,800 – $0 = $30,800 (What is Glasgow?)

Contestant profiles: Jeopardy! Masters of trivia

Ad

Yogesh Raut

Yogesh Raut is from Springfield, Illinois, and he hosts podcasts and writes educational blogs. He was ahead of everyone else the whole game because he was calm and knew a lot.

In Jeopardy! Masters, Yogesh was very consistent with his answers, and he used his buzzer well to stay in charge from the beginning to the end. With his Daily Double picks and other smart moves, Yogesh was able to keep a big lead throughout the game.

Ad

Victoria Groce

Vicky Groce, a writer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was one of the strongest players. She made key plays in the Double Jeopardy! round, including correctly answering a Daily Double. She is known for having a sharp mind and being very good at trivia. Though she didn't win, her performance, especially her correct Final Jeopardy answer, showed that she could compete at the highest level.

Brad Rutter

Brad Rutter, an actor and producer from Los Angeles, went back on Jeopardy! Masters for the first time in more than five years. Brad is clearly very good at the game since he is one of the most successful champions in the show's history.

Ad

Unfortunately, Yogesh and Victoria did better than Brad in Jeopardy! Masters. Brad's experience showed that even though he made a few mistakes, he couldn't get back on track enough to finish higher than third.

Jeopardy! Masters Game 1 recap, April 30, 2025

Jeopardy! round

Categories: American History, Feat., A Little Alliteration, World Capitals, Meet "Me" In The Middle, U.S. Business Headquarters

Yogesh found the Daily Double 12 clues early, gaining a significant lead.

Statistics after Jeopardy! round:

Ad

Yogesh: 15 correct, zero incorrect

Victoria: 11 correct, one incorrect

Brad: 3 correct, two incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Yogesh: $15,400

Victoria: $3,800

Brad: $1,000

Interviews:

Brad: Needs to get his buzzer groove back.

Yogesh: Thinks Victoria works harder than he does.

Victoria: Wore a green jacket as the Masters champion.

Double Jeopardy round

Categories: Was That On Your Flashcards?, Poetry-Pourri, The Religious Life, A Bone of Contention, Long Words With A Single Vowel, The Peabody Awards

Victoria found DD2, doubling up through it.

found DD2, doubling up through it. Yogesh found DD3, picking up an additional $5,000.

found DD3, picking up an additional $5,000. Yogesh maintained his lead, locking things up going into the Final. Victoria secured second place, leaving Brad locked out.

Ad

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Yogesh: 24 correct, zero incorrect

Victoria: 20 correct, two incorrect

Brad: 8 correct, three incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Yogesh: $30,800

Victoria: $14,000

Brad: $6,200

Final Jeopardy!

Correct Response: What is Bordeaux?

Victoria was correct in Final Jeopardy.

was correct in Final Jeopardy. Yogesh picked up 3 points.

picked up 3 points. Brad picked up 0 points.

Tonight's results:

Brad : $6,200 – $4,022 = $2,178 (What is Go Birds?)

: $6,200 – $4,022 = $2,178 (What is Go Birds?) Victoria : $14,000 + $0 = $14,000 (What is Bordeaux? Hi Nora!)

: $14,000 + $0 = $14,000 (What is Bordeaux? Hi Nora!) Yogesh: $30,800 – $0 = $30,800 (What is Glasgow?)

Yogesh Raut won the first episode of Jeopardy! Masters on April 30, 2025, with a score of $30,800.

Ad

Even though Victoria Groce and Brad Rutter played very well, Yogesh won Jeopardy! Masters due to his consistent gameplay. He made smart Daily Double choices and played consistently in Final Jeopardy. With a grand prize of $500,000.00 at stake, this tournament is significant.

Jeopardy! Masters is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More