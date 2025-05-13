Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, bringing back another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season, which is currently in full swing.
The past few weeks have featured some remarkable contestants and impressive streaks, and it would not be unwise to expect more of the same from the current players. The last game saw a new champion emerge, and it remains to be seen how he performs as a returning champion.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, who won his first game yesterday, will face newcomers Aaron Dmiszewicki, an attorney from Pompano Beach, Florida, and Katie Tarara, an executive director of a nonprofit comedy theater from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jones won $5,600 in his first day and hopes to build on it in the upcoming games.
Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows to ever air on American television. A defining feature of its decades-long run has been its final round, which includes a provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.
However, as that is still a lengthy process, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the final answer, below.
May 13, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"To avoid licensing fees, this play used bits of “Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush” in place of the Disney tune that inspired its title."
This question is from the category "Broadway Premieres." This category often appears on the show and is not very surprising.
In the final round, participants have to answer in the form of a question to a question that is provided in the form of a clue. This adds a layer of dynamism to the tale.
Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 13, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: To avoid licensing fees, this play used bits of “Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush” in place of the Disney tune that inspired its title.
Solution: What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee that was first performed in 1962. The title is inspired by the Disney song Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf. Many productions of this play have used Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush instead of the Disney song.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York; Aaron Dmiszewicki, an attorney from Pompano Beach, Florida; and Katie Tarara, executive director of a nonprofit comedy theater from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!