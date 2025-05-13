Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, bringing back another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season, which is currently in full swing.

Ad

The past few weeks have featured some remarkable contestants and impressive streaks, and it would not be unwise to expect more of the same from the current players. The last game saw a new champion emerge, and it remains to be seen how he performs as a returning champion.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, who won his first game yesterday, will face newcomers Aaron Dmiszewicki, an attorney from Pompano Beach, Florida, and Katie Tarara, an executive director of a nonprofit comedy theater from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jones won $5,600 in his first day and hopes to build on it in the upcoming games.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows to ever air on American television. A defining feature of its decades-long run has been its final round, which includes a provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as that is still a lengthy process, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the final answer, below.

Ad

May 13, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"To avoid licensing fees, this play used bits of “Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush” in place of the Disney tune that inspired its title."

This question is from the category "Broadway Premieres." This category often appears on the show and is not very surprising.

In the final round, participants have to answer in the form of a question to a question that is provided in the form of a clue. This adds a layer of dynamism to the tale.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 13, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: To avoid licensing fees, this play used bits of “Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush” in place of the Disney tune that inspired its title.

Solution: What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee that was first performed in 1962. The title is inspired by the Disney song Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf. Many productions of this play have used Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush instead of the Disney song.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York; Aaron Dmiszewicki, an attorney from Pompano Beach, Florida; and Katie Tarara, executive director of a nonprofit comedy theater from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More