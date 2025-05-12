Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 12, 2025

Jeopardy! will return with a new episode on Monday, May 12, 2025. With a new week, we also have a new champion ready to take center stage. Given how good so many players have done so far in the season, it would not be a huge surprise to see a few more great streaks in the coming days.
In the upcoming round of the popular American game show, Kara Peruccio, a university professor from Bangor, Maine, will play her second game against Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, and Rachel Hall, a data analyst from Washington, D.C., both of who will try to replace Kara from her spot. Kara Peruccio's first win has already seen her pick up $12,400, and she will hope to accumulate more in the coming round.
Jeopardy! has many elements that continue to appeal to fans despite the show being many decades old. Among them, the show's final round stands out as it has many elements that affect both the participants and the viewers. The round allows viewers to take part from their respective homes. Viewers usually do this by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. This has remained a common practice over the many decades of the show.
But with all the complications surrounding it, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
May 12, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Just 27 in 1992, he’s still the youngest-ever CEO of a company when it entered the Fortune 500."
This question is from the category "Texas Technology." This is a very specific topic that some may have difficulty answering. But it is still a very intriguing question that can have fans on the edge of their seats.
Moreover, in the final round, participants have to answer with a question after being provided an answer in the form of a clue.
Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 12, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: Just 27 in 1992, he's still the youngest-ever CEO of a company when it entered the Fortune 500.
Solution: Who is Michael Dell?
Michael Dell is an American billionaire businessman and investor who founded Dell Technologies and is currently the CEO of the global brand. Dell was initially renowned in the 1980s for selling lower-priced IBM PC compatible computers. Michael Dell was named part of the Fortune 500 in 1992.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 12, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kara Peruccio, a university professor from Bangor, Maine; Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York; and Rachel Hall, a data analyst from Washington, D.C.
