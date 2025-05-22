Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 22, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season. In the past few weeks, we have seen a carousel of contestants who have all shown promise but failed to hold on to their respective streaks. This was quite different in the weeks prior, as we saw many incredible contestants with incredible streaks to their names.

In the upcoming round, Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate and stay-at-home son, will return to play against Angela Mustapha, a library specialist from Conway, Arkansas, and Matt Askins, an aerospace engineer from Chandler, Arizona. Brendan Liaw has already accumulated an impressive $38,798 in his two days on the show and will try to make more out of his run.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then managed to captivate fans all around the world. A primary reason for the show's incredible popularity is its incredible final round, which allows viewers to be a part. Viewers usually do this by answering the final question. This has become a custom over the years.

However, as this can still be daunting, we have compiled the questions, answers, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 22, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He was born in Furth, Germany in 1923, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 & passed away in Connecticut in 2023."

This question is from the category "Born and Died." Certainly an interesting topic, this will require participants to flex their brains. But the clue is relatively straightforward.

In this round, participants have to answer a question after being provided a clue in the format of a solution.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 22, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He was born in Furth, Germany, in 1923, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 & passed away in Connecticut in 2023.

Solution: Who is Henry Kissinger?

Henry Kissinger was an American diplomat and political scientist who received the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for helping negotiate the Paris Peace Accords. He was also the 56th United States Secretary of State.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

