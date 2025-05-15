Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 15, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's ongoing 41st season. This season has seen a carousel of great contestants, many of whom also secured a spot in the Tournament of Champions. But in recent weeks, things have fallen off a little, but we are never too far away from the next big streak.
In the upcoming episode of the game show, a new champion is set to begin the reign. Brandon Monsman, a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio, won yesterday's game quite convincingly and even secured a fair $16,400 in the process.
Monsman will play his second game against newcomers Neeraj Borle, an investment first managing director from New York, New York, and Nick Marino, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco, California. Brandon Monsman still has a long way to go if he hopes to secure a place in the postseason contests.
Jeopardy! originally began in the early 1960s, and though not continuously, the show has aired for decades now, remaining one of the finest in its genre. There are many things that stand out about the show, including its final round, which remains as prevalent as ever, primarily because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers get the chance to answer the final question every day before the episode's airtime.
However, given the complexities of this process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
May 15, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Regarding the idea of 'women first', she queried, 'Women demand equal rights on land–why not on sea?'"
This question is from the category "Women of History." This is a fascinating topic that comes up on the show from time to time. It should lead to an interesting round.
Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 15, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: Regarding the idea of "women first", she queried, "Women demand equal rights on land–why not on sea?"
Solution: Who is Molly Brown?
Molly Brown was an American socialite who survived the sinking of the Titanic. She also played a key role in evacuating the women and children first and unsuccessfully urged the crew in Lifeboat No. 6 to return to the debris to look for survivors.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 15, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brandon Monsman, a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio; Neeraj Borle, an investment first managing director from New York, New York; and Nick Marino, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco, California.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!