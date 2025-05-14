Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? May 14, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! offered the latest episode (Season 41, Game 178) of the iconic trivia game show, airing Wednesday, May 14, 2025. In this episode, three contestants— Brandon Monsman from Cleveland, Jen Johnson from Timonium, and Andrew Jones from Queens—were in a fierce battle.

As they fought through the two rounds and the important Final Jeopardy, everyone was at the top of their game. Everyone wants to know: Who will win Jeopardy! tonight?

Today's Jeopardy! winner was Brandon Monsman, who came back from a tough Double Jeopardy round. He won with a final score of $16,400, making him the new champion.

Even though Andrew Jones got off to a good start, he ended up in second place. Jen Johnson came in third. In the Final Jeopardy category called, South American Cities, the question was about a famous landmark near a capital city. The correct answer, What is Quito?, was very important in deciding who won tonight.

People keep watching Jeopardy! because it's fun and interesting to see smart people compete in an intellectual setting. Although the format stays the same, the stakes seem to rise with each new episode.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – May 14, 2025

Jeopardy round:

The Jeopardy round featured a range of categories that tested the contestants' knowledge and quick thinking. The categories were: We Are Really Going To Stump You, On Guard, Knives Out, Picture The Hit Song, 2 E Or Not 2 E, and That Is The Question.

Andrew started strong, securing six correct answers before the break. Brandon followed with two correct responses, while Jen had four. The scores were close at the break, with Andrew leading at $3,800, followed by Brandon and Jen both at $2,000.

Statistics at the Break:

Andrew : 6 correct, 1 incorrect

: 6 correct, 1 incorrect Brandon : 2 correct, 0 incorrect

: 2 correct, 0 incorrect Jen: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

As the round progressed, Andrew continued to add to his score, answering five more questions correctly before the end of the Jeopardy round. By the end, his total score stood at $4,400, with Brandon at $3,600 and Jen at $2,800.

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Andrew : $4,400

: $4,400 Brandon : $3,600

: $3,600 Jen: $2,800

Double Jeopardy Round:

In Double Jeopardy, the competition heated up. The categories for this round were: Trick Or Treaty, Authors’ Homes, Jesus Had A Day, Fun Around The U.S., Big Box Office Energy, and Rhyme Time.

Jen found the Daily Double in the second category, doubling up her score to $4,000. However, Andrew had a setback after he incorrectly wagered on a True Daily Double, dropping him to $0.

Despite this, Andrew bounced back with impressive accuracy, but a wrong answer on the round's penultimate clue gave Brandon the lead heading into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Brandon : 12 correct, 4 incorrect

: 12 correct, 4 incorrect Andrew : 23 correct, 5 incorrect

: 23 correct, 5 incorrect Jen: 11 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Brandon : $8,400

: $8,400 Andrew : $8,000

: $8,000 Jen: $6,000

Final Jeopardy round:

The Final Jeopardy category was South American Cities. The clue asked contestants about a popular monument near a capital city that was built 800 feet too far south due to a surveying error. Jen and Brandon both correctly answered "What is Quito?", while Andrew mistakenly answered "What is Buenos Aires?".

The clue: GPS technology has determined that a popular monument near this capital was built about 800 feet too far to the south

Correct answer: What is Quito, Ecuador?

Final Jeopardy results:

Jen : $6,000 + $2,401 = $8,401 (What is Quito?)

: $6,000 + $2,401 = $8,401 (What is Quito?) Andrew : $8,000 – $1,999 = $6,001 (What is Buenos Aires?)

: $8,000 – $1,999 = $6,001 (What is Buenos Aires?) Brandon: $8,400 + $8,000 = $16,400 (What is Quito?)

Contestants of the Episode

Brandon Monsman

There was a lot of confidence in Brandon Monsman, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, and works as a bartender. He knew a lot and could think quickly throughout the game, especially during the Double Jeopardy round.

He made a strong comeback after a bad start by using Andrew's mistake in the next-to-last clue to his advantage. This move paid off and helped him win. Brandon finished with a total score of $16,400, even though he was behind at the start. This was due to his ability to stay focused and calm under pressure.

When he correctly answered "What is Quito?" in Final Jeopardy, he won. Brandon won because he made quick decisions and responded at the right time. He will be back tomorrow to defend his title.

Jen Johnson

Jen Johnson is a communications manager from Timonium, Maryland. On Jeopardy!, she showed both brains and strategy. The whole game, she answered questions correctly and with confidence. During the Jeopardy! round, she had a perfect record with no wrong answers.

Jen did the right thing by doubling up on a Daily Double, which raised her score. Even though she played well, she couldn't catch Brandon in the last few minutes. Jen won $8,401 for giving the right answer on Final Jeopardy, putting her in second place.

Even though she did well and showed a lot of knowledge, Brandon's strong finish made her efforts less noticeable in the end. She wins a respectable $8,401 and comes away from the game in second place.

Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones is a graduate student from Queens, New York, and he has won two episodes of Jeopardy! before this one. His performance tonight showed that he knows a lot about many things, especially in the Jeopardy round, where he got ahead with six right answers.

In Double Jeopardy, though, Andrew lost when he made a wrong True Daily Double bet, which put him at zero. He was able to come back and briefly take the lead, but Brandon quickly passed him when he made a crucial mistake on the second-to-last clue in Double Jeopardy.

Even though Andrew was right in Final Jeopardy, his earlier mistake cost him the win. He came in third place with $6,001, which was still a good showing but not good enough to keep his title.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because the clues are given as answers, and contestants have to answer with the questions that go with them. This twist on the usual format of a game show tests people's ability to think quickly and rewards those who know a lot about a lot of different topics.

Jeopardy! is different from shows that depend on luck because it stresses intelligence, strategy, and mental agility. This makes it both challenging and fun to watch.

Structured rounds of Jeopardy!, like Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, add a bit of strategy and suspense as players decide how much to bet and how to handle their leads. This unique format sets it apart from others by focusing on remembering information and making tactical decisions. This has made it a long-time audience favorite.

Jeopardy! game recap – May 14, 2025

Jeopardy! round

Categories:

We Are Really Going To Stump You

On Guard

Knives Out

Picture The Hit Song

2 E Or Not 2 E

That Is The Question

Statistics at the First Break (15 clues):

Andrew : 6 correct, 1 incorrect

: 6 correct, 1 incorrect Brandon : 2 correct, 0 incorrect

: 2 correct, 0 incorrect Jen: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Andrew : $4,400

: $4,400 Brandon : $3,600

: $3,600 Jen: $2,800

Interviews:

Brandon : On the show after his grandfather predicted it.

: On the show after his grandfather predicted it. Jen : Got a royal flush in video poker in Vegas.

: Got a royal flush in video poker in Vegas. Andrew: Has a large VHS collection.

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Trick Or Treaty

Authors’ Homes

Jesus Had A Day

Fun Around The U.S.

Big Box Office Energy

Rhyme Time

Double Jeopardy highlights:

Jen doubled up through DD2.

doubled up through DD2. Andrew fell to $0 with an incorrect True Daily Double on DD3.

fell to $0 with an incorrect True Daily Double on DD3. Andrew made a comeback, but an incorrect response on the penultimate clue gave Brandon the lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Brandon : 12 correct, 4 incorrect

: 12 correct, 4 incorrect Andrew : 23 correct, 5 incorrect

: 23 correct, 5 incorrect Jen: 11 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Brandon : $8,400

: $8,400 Andrew : $8,000

: $8,000 Jen: $6,000

Final Jeopardy:

Jen and Brandon were both correct, while Andrew was incorrect.

and were both correct, while was incorrect. Jen’s Final Score : $6,000 + $2,401 = $8,401 (What is Quito?)

: $6,000 + $2,401 = $8,401 (What is Quito?) Andrew’s Final Score : $8,000 – $1,999 = $6,001 (What is Buenos Aires?)

: $8,000 – $1,999 = $6,001 (What is Buenos Aires?) Brandon’s Final Score: $8,400 + $8,000 = $16,400 (What is Quito?)

Final results:

Brandon is the new champion with $16,400 and will return tomorrow to defend his title.

As the episode ended on May 14, 2025, Brandon Monsman was named the new Jeopardy! champion. Even though Andrew Jones had an early lead, Brandon fought back hard and won with $16,400. Jen Johnson landed in second place and won $8,401 for her efforts.

At the end of the episode, Brandon's win made sure that he would be back tomorrow to defend his title. The unique trivia format of Jeopardy! continues to engage viewers, showing off intellect and a neck-to-neck competition.

