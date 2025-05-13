Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 13, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! tonight had an exciting episode filled with tension and strategy. The May 13, 2025 game ended with a new two-day champion. It was an intense competition between Andrew Jones, Aaron Dmiszewicki, and Katie Tarara. Each contestant brought their A-game, making for a thrilling experience.

So, Jeopardy! fans, who won tonight? The winner of tonight’s episode was Andrew Jones, who managed to secure the victory despite fierce competition. Andrew's performance in the Final Jeopardy round, where he went all-in with his wager, sealed his victory.

American TV viewers still watch Jeopardy! every week. It is still a favorite among trivia fans because of its unique format and tough questions. Tonight's game showed what makes the show so great: how it combines strategy, knowledge, and suspense.

Jeopardy! episode highlights May 13, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The game began with a diverse set of categories: World History, The Children’s Author Who Wrote…, Change A Letter, Metro Stations, Sitcoms, and Proust’s Remembrance of Smells Past.

Early in the round, the first Daily Double showed up. Katie took a chance to get ahead, but she got the answer wrong, which put her back to $0. Drew had $2,000, Aaron had $1,600, and Katie had $600 at the first break.

Katie got back on track after a bad start by getting six questions right, which gave her a boost. She was ahead with $3,800 at the end of the Jeopardy! round.

Andrew and Aaron were tied with $2,600. Katie had 15 right answers and only one wrong. Andrew had 8 right answers and 3 wrong answers, and Aaron had 5 right answers and no wrong answers.

Jeopardy Round:

Andrew: $2,000

$2,000 Aaron: $1,600

$1,600 Katie: $600

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round introduced a new set of challenging categories: It Takes A Village, Opera, I Aced My Biochem Test, It’s Your Diamond Anniversary, The Oscar for Acting Goes To…, and Special “Eff”ects.

The Daily Doubles were very important in this round. Andrew, who was behind Katie, took advantage of his Daily Double chance and got the answer right, which greatly improved his score.

Katie missed another Daily Double, but Andrew did so well on the last few clues that he was in the lead going into Final Jeopardy. Andy had $10,400 at the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Aaron had $9,000, and Katie had $7,200.

The round stats showed that Katie got 23 questions right but had 5 wrong ones, Aaron got 12 questions right but only had one wrong one, and Andrew got 16 questions right but had 5 wrong ones.

Double Jeopardy Round:

Andrew: $10,400

$10,400 Aaron: $9,000

$9,000 Katie: $7,200

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Broadway Premieres. The clue was about a play that used the song "Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush" to avoid licensing fees for a Disney tune. Andrew, already in the lead, went all-in with his wager of $10,400.

His correct response, "What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" earned him a total of $20,800. Despite Katie’s strong performance throughout the game, she ended with just $1 after wagering all but $1 of her score. Aaron, too, had a good run but ultimately finished with $3,599 after answering incorrectly.

Final Jeopardy score:

Andrew: $10,400 + $10,400 = $20,800

$10,400 + $10,400 = $20,800 Aaron: $9,000 – $5,401 = $3,599

$9,000 – $5,401 = $3,599 Katie: $7,200 – $7,199 = $1

Contestant Profiles

Katie Tarara

Katie Tarara is the executive director of a nonprofit comedy theater in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With a background in the arts and entertainment, she brings a new point of view to the game. Katie showed how smart and quick-witted she was throughout the game, but especially in the Jeopardy round, where she came back strong after missing the Daily Double.

Even though Katie had a setback early on, she was able to answer 15 questions correctly, which showed how strong she was and how well she could handle stress.

Katie missed a very important Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy round, but her smart play kept her in the game until the final round. Katie's love of comedy and telling stories helped her stay calm during the game's tense moments, which added to her impressive performance.

Aaron Dmiszewicki

An attorney from Pompano Beach, Florida, named Aaron Dmiszewicki, showed great legal knowledge and strategic thinking throughout the game. In the Double Jeopardy round, Aaron kept up a steady pace and got 12 questions right, with only one wrong answer. His calm demeanor and careful answers showed that he was a good analyst, skills he had developed as a lawyer.

Aaron didn't win, but he was a tough opponent who always stayed close to the lead. He planned his moves and did a good job of staying in the game, especially in the Double Jeopardy round. Aaron showed that he has what it takes to win Jeopardy! by doing well in the first two rounds and staying in the game all the way to the end.

Andrew Jones

Graduate student Andrew Jones from Queens, New York, came into the game as the defending champion with $5,600 in chips. Andrew was a tough competitor because he had a sharp mind and did well in school. In the final round, his strategic thinking paid off.

Even though Andrew was sometimes behind, his brave choice to bet all his money on Final Jeopardy changed the outcome of the game. His correct answer to"What is Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in the final round won him $20,800 and secured his victory.

Andrew's calm and focused behavior during the game showed that he could deal with stress and make smart decisions when he was under the spotlight. This helped him win his second straight game and become a two-day champion.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

The way Jeopardy! is set up makes it different from other game shows. Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because instead of asking questions and giving multiple-choice answers, the questions are asked first, and then the contestants answer them. This twist tests not only how much the contestants know, but also how quickly and strategically they can think.

The Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy rounds add to the excitement and tension of the game because players can change the outcome by making smart bets.

The way the game is set up encourages both broad knowledge and deep thinking. There is something for everyone in the categories, which range from history and literature to pop culture and science. Trivia fans and casual viewers alike love Jeopardy! because it has a lot of different types of questions and is intellectually challenging.

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: World History, The Children’s Author Who Wrote…, Change A Letter, Metro Stations, Sitcoms, Proust’s Remembrance Of Smells Past

Katie took a risk on the first Daily Double but missed, falling to $0.

Scores after the first break:

Andrew: $2,000

Aaron: $1,600

Katie: $600

Statistics at first break (15 clues):

Andrew: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Aaron: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Katie: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Katie did some game show hosting.

Aaron wrote a 40-page book report in fourth grade.

Andrew is a big Shakespeare fan and has visited the Stratford Festival many times.

Jeopardy! Round Recap:

Katie bounced back after the Daily Double miss, answering six correct and retaking the lead.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Katie: 15 correct, 1 incorrect

Aaron: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Andrew: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Katie: $3,800

Aaron: $2,600

Andrew: $2,600

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: It Takes A Village, Opera, I Aced My Biochem Test, It’s Your Diamond Anniversary, The Oscar For Acting Goes To…, Special “Eff”ects

The Daily Doubles were crucial in this round:

Andrew got his Daily Double correct.

Katie missed another Daily Double.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Andrew: 16 correct, 5 incorrect

Aaron: 12 correct, 1 incorrect

Katie: 23 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Andrew: $10,400

Aaron: $9,000

Katie: $7,200

Final Jeopardy

Andrew wagered all his $10,400 and answered correctly with "What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" winning the game with a total of $20,800.

Tonight’s Results:

Katie: $7,200 – $7,199 = $1 (What is Zip a deedoo)

$7,200 – $7,199 = $1 (What is Zip a deedoo) Aaron: $9,000 – $5,401 = $3,599 (What is Merilly We Roll Along)

$9,000 – $5,401 = $3,599 (What is Merilly We Roll Along) Andrew: $10,400 + $10,400 = $20,800 (What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) – 2-day total: $26,400

The episode of Jeopardy! on May 13, 2025, was very exciting and showed how smart and quick-thinking the players were. An all-in bet on Final Jeopardy!secured Andrew Jones's victory, making him the winner.

Even though Aaron Dmiszewicki and Katie Tarara were very good, Andrew's correct answer in the last round made him the two-day champion. This episode once again showed why Jeopardy! is still one of the most popular and long-running game shows ever. The mix of fast-paced gameplay, deep knowledge, and unexpected turns continues to engage fans.

