Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, along with a new contestant. In this upcoming round, we will see the start of a streak, which may as well turn out to be fruitful. The previous weeks have seen many contestants come and go, with no one hitting an exceptionally memorable streak.

Ad

In the upcoming round, Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California, will face off against Tyler Griffith, a criminal forensic scientist from Sturgis, Michigan, and Jackie Yang, a resident physician from New York, New York. Judith Friedman took home a big victory last night and hopes to build on her streak. But it is always a tricky affair in this game show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the history of American television since the time it started. Over the many decades that have passed since, the game show has continued to gather momentum and is now one of the most popular shows around the globe. The final round of the show plays a big part in this ever-growing popularity.

Ad

Trending

The final round adds many interesting twists to the story but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, which adds to the fun. As viewers tend to participate by guessing this answer, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer, in the sections below.

May 27, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"In 1847, a decade before making national news, he was the plaintiff in a Missouri case against Irene Emerson."

This question is from the category "American History." Like yesterday's topic, this is also a very common one and keeps appearing on the game show from time to time.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Ad

Clue: In 1847, a decade before making national news, he was the plaintiff in a Missouri case against Irene Emerson.

Solution: Who is Dred Scott?

Dred Scott was an enslaved African American man who sued for the freedom of his family and himself in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case of 1857. This was a landmark case in US history.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California; Tyler Griffith, a criminal forensic scientist from Sturgis, Michigan; and Jackie Yang, a resident physician from New York, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More