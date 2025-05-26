Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 26, 2025, Monday

The Monday, May 26, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! saw three contestants go up against each other, fighting for the title of the winner. Tonight's winner of Jeopardy! was Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California. Although the competition was very close, Judith won it by bagging $32,001.

Ad

Judith's Final Jeopardy! question was about UNESCO World Heritage Sites. She beat defending champion Jim Carpenter, who ended tonight's episode with $25,000, and fellow challenger Miles Tepper, who ended with $5,999, thanks to her correct answer and calculated betting.

Viewers from all over the world compete on the American quiz show Jeopardy! to test their knowledge on a wide range of topics. The show is respected in the world of quiz shows because of its unique format of questions and answers. It airs during the week and continues to draw both old and new trivia fans.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! highlights from May 26, 2025, episode

Ad

Jeopardy! round

The May 26, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! opened with a highly competitive first round. Returning champion Jim Carpenter set a quick pace, showing his command of diverse subjects like music history and literature.

His confident buzz-ins earned him a solid lead early on. Judith Friedman, though starting cautiously, stayed close behind with accurate responses in law and tech categories. Miles Tepper, the youngest contestant, contributed modestly with correct answers in categories such as environmental science and geography.

Ad

As the round progressed, all three contestants displayed strong knowledge, though Jim’s experience gave him an edge. By the end of the Jeopardy! round, the scores stood at:

Jim Carpenter ended the round with $6,600

Judith Friedman scored $5,000

Miles Tepper ended with $2,800

Each player ended the round in contention, setting the stage for a dynamic and unpredictable Double Jeopardy round.

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Double Jeopardy! round

The Double Jeopardy! round proved to be a turning point in the game. Judith Friedman took control by locating and successfully wagering on two Daily Doubles, demonstrating both knowledge and bold strategy.

Ad

Her background in law and technology gave her the upper hand in categories like Legal Landmarks and Computing Concepts. She answered with speed and clarity, boosting her score significantly. Jim Carpenter remained steady but couldn’t regain his lead, managing a few key answers in art and classical music.

Miles Tepper, meanwhile, showed impressive range in Environmental Policy and World Capitals, climbing ahead of Jim at one point. The round concluded with Judith in first place, Miles in second, and Jim trailing behind them. The scores were:

Ad

Judith Friedman rose to $23,000

Miles Tepper climbed to $16,000

Jim Carpenter moved to $13,000

Judith’s assertive gameplay in this round set the tone for the final showdown in Final Jeopardy!.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Final Jeopardy! round

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the clue fell under the category "UNESCO World Heritage Sites," prompting all three contestants to consider historical geography. The clue referenced Mesa Verde National Park and a site 500 miles to the north. All three correctly responded with "What is Yellowstone National Park?"

Ad

Judith Friedman's smarts shone again when she made a risky but smart bet of $9,001. This brought her total to $32,001 and guaranteed her victory. Jim Carpenter was right, but he bet $12,000 and only won $25,000. That wasn't enough to get back in front.

In the end, Miles Tepper won $5,999 after betting $10,000. Through all three rounds, Judith played with calm confidence and made smart choices. She dominated Double Jeopardy! and did well in Final Jeopardy!

Ad

Their wagers made all the difference:

Judith Friedman wagered $9,001, final score: $32,001

Jim Carpenter wagered $12,000, final score: $25,000

Miles Tepper wagered $10,001, final score: $5,999

Contestants Overview

Ad

Judith Friedman

In the show's May 26, 2025, episode, Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California, came out on top. Judith stood out during the Double Jeopardy! round because she had a sharp mind and a calm demeanor. She found and used two Daily Doubles to her advantage.

Her experience as a full-stack developer and as a lawyer's assistant showed in her work, especially in areas related to technology, law, and logic. She was ahead going into the final round, so she made a smart bet of $9,001. The right answer to the Final Jeopardy! question gave her a winning total of $32,001.

Ad

Judith's confidence and perfect timing throughout the game showed that she was a well-rounded and strategic player who could handle both high-stakes situations and tactical play.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 19, 2025

Jim Carpenter

A retired music professor and conductor from Charlotte, Vermont, Jim Carpenter came back to Jeopardy! after winning $25,601 in the last show. Jim showed a lot of knowledge about classical music, art, and literature. He had taught and performed music for many years. He got ahead quickly during the Jeopardy! round by buzzing in quickly and giving correct answers in categories that were related to his background.

Ad

But in Double Jeopardy!, he couldn't keep up with Judith's aggressive play and ended up in third place. He bet a lot of money on Final Jeopardy! ($12,000) and got it right, which raised his score to $25,000.

Even though Jim didn't win, he was consistent, calm, and skilled, which made him a good champion. His performances on both nights showed how knowledgeable he was and how calm he was under pressure, which made him a memorable contestant for viewers.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Miles Tepper

Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, California, played the game with care and thought. Miles did well in categories that dealt with sustainability, geography, and politics. He studied environmental policy and management. He started the game in third place, but moved up quickly in the Double Jeopardy! round and got into second place by doing well on current events and world affairs.

Ad

For a first-time contestant, his performance stood out for its depth and calmness. He made a risky bet of $10,000 on Final Jeopardy! and also got it right, ending with $5,999.

Miles showed a lot of academic knowledge and potential, even though the score didn't fully show what he could do. He made the episode interesting with his calm strategy, good memory, and ease with difficult topics. These qualities made him a strong competitor who could do well in future games.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 23, 2025

How Jeopardy! is different from every other show?

Ad

The famous answer and question format of Jeopardy! sets it apart from most other game shows. Contestants are given clues and have to answer in the form of a question instead of an answer. For this twist, they need to think and write quickly.

There are three rounds of the show: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! When contestants play Daily Doubles, they need to be even smarter. Unlike other trivia shows that use "lifelines" or games of chance, Jeopardy! rewards people who have a varied knowledge and can recollect things quickly. It has been a household staple for decades thanks to its clean layout, intellectual focus, and steady pace.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 20, 2025, Tuesday

Game Statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy! round scores:

Jim Carpenter: $6,600

Judith Friedman: $5,000

Miles Tepper: $2,800

Double Jeopardy! round scores:

Judith Friedman: $23,000

Miles Tepper: $16,000

Jim Carpenter: $13,000

Final Jeopardy! clue:

“The first 12 sites added to the list in 1978 included Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado & this site 500 miles to the north.”

Correct Answer: What is Yellowstone National Park?

Ad

Final Scores:

Judith Friedman: Wagered $9,001 → Total: $32,001

Jim Carpenter: Wagered $12,000 → Total: $25,000

Miles Tepper: Wagered $10,001 → Total: $5,999

Winner: Judith Friedman

Also read:Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 26, 2025

On Monday, May 26, 2025, Judith Friedman became the new Jeopardy! champion. She beat the other players by giving correct answers, making smart bets, and playing with confidence. Her mix of legal, technical, and acting skills helped her deal with the challenges of the show.

Even though Jim Carpenter did a great job, it was Judith's comeback in the Double Jeopardy! round that made the difference. Miles Tepper also made himself known with smart answers and a strong middle game.

Tonight's episode had close games, interesting trivia, and performances that stood out. Viewers will be excited to see Judith's next game now that she is a champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More