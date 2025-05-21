Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 20, 2025, Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, fans of Jeopardy! watched an exciting match with changes in the lead, smart risks, and a hard-fought win. Who won Jeopardy! tonight was the question that everyone had in mind. However, one player's smart play throughout the game gave him the edge.

Brendan Liaw, a son from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, who just graduated and stays at home in order to raise his family, won Jeopardy on May 20, 2025.

During the rounds of Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, Brendan kept his cool and played a balanced game. He built up a big lead going into Final Jeopardy. There were three players, and all of them missed the last clue. However, Brendan won the game and collected $13,599 in prizes.

Since its start, Jeopardy! has been a well-known name in trivia TV. Its unique format, in which contestants have to answer in the form of a question, has kept viewers interested. It keeps changing, but it stays true to what made it a classic in the first place.

Jeopardy episode highlights – May 20, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The game kicked off with different categories including Take Me To Your Company Leader, 18th Century Aviation, TV Shows By Episode Titles, No Time To Say The Whole Word, At The Cemetery, and That’s The End Of The Line. Wendy took an early lead thanks to a strong Daily Double wager, while Mitch and Brendan made multiple early errors.

At the 15-clue break:

Wendy: $5,200 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)

Brendan: $600 (5 correct, 4 incorrect)

Mitch: $400 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Wendy maintained control with consistent answers and minimal errors. Brendan had the most correct responses but also more mistakes, impacting his early total. Mitch remained behind but managed to stay in the game.

At the end of the Jeopardy! Round:

Wendy: $6,200 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

Mitch: $2,400 (6 correct, 2 incorrect)

Brendan: $1,600 (11 correct, 5 incorrect)

Wendy led going into Double Jeopardy, showing early confidence and sharp gameplay.

Double Jeopardy round

The second round introduced categories including Alma Maters, Geometry, Starts With “U-N”, Plays & Playwrights, U.S. History, and A + (Director’s Name) + (Word for a Movie). The competition grew fiercer as all three contestants picked up pace.

Mitch and Wendy each found a Daily Double. Mitch capitalized, doubling his score. Wendy was hesitant with her wager, placing only $100, clearly uncomfortable with her category. Brendan delivered an incredible performance, correctly answering four $1,600 and five $2,000 clues.

Double Jeopardy Scores:

Brendan: $19,200 (23 correct, 6 incorrect)

Mitch: $12,400 (16 correct, 2 incorrect)

Wendy: $11,900 (14 correct, 1 incorrect)

Brendan’s strategic control in the round set him apart and positioned him for the win, barring a surprise in Final Jeopardy.

Final Jeopardy round

All three contestants missed the correct response, which was Nevada. Despite the triple stumper, Brendan Liaw secured the win due to his significant lead going into Final, finishing with $13,599 and becoming the new Jeopardy champion.

Category: NFL Geography

Clue: It’s the state with the lowest population density that’s home to an NFL team.

Correct Response: What is Nevada?

Despite a competitive game, Final Jeopardy became a Triple Stumper:

Wendy guessed “Colorado”

Mitch guessed “Indiana”

Brendan wrote “Wis Minnesota”

Final scores:

Wendy: $3,800

Mitch: $6,220

Brendan: $13,599

Due to his large lead, Brendan emerged as the new Jeopardy champion.

Contestant Profiles

Brendan Liaw

A recent graduate and stay-at-home son from Vancouver, Brendan brought enthusiasm and knowledge to the game. Despite a shaky Jeopardy round with multiple incorrect responses, he turned things around with stellar high-value answers in Double Jeopardy. His 1-day total is $13,599.

Mitch Loflin

A set decoration coordinator from Long Beach, California, Mitch entered the episode as a 2-day champion with $35,700. He had a decent game with few mistakes and a well-placed Daily Double. However, it wasn’t enough to beat Brendan’s performance.

Wendy Poush

A floor manager from Des Moines, Iowa, Wendy played aggressively in the early stages, leveraging the Daily Double in Jeopardy round. Her confidence waned slightly in Double Jeopardy, particularly when she underbet on her Daily Double.

How is it different from regular game shows?

Jeopardy! is set up differently than most quiz shows. Contestants are given the answer and have to write their answer as a question instead of asking one self. There are three rounds of the game: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. The clues are arranged by how much money they are worth and how hard they are to figure out.

It's important to bet strategically, especially when playing Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy. Players need to know more than just facts; they also need to be good at timing, taking risks, and choosing which clues to use.

The host reads the clues very well, and the board can be used to interact with the audience. This gives the show a modern, simple look that emphasizes intelligence and game play.

With this system, there is a balance between strategy and knowledge. This makes Jeopardy harder and more mentally stimulating than most game shows.

Jeopardy! Game recap – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Categories:

Take Me To Your Company Leader

TV Shows By Episode Titles

18th Century Aviation

No Time To Say The Whole Word

At The Cemetery

That’s The End Of The Line

Early Gameplay:

Wendy hit the Daily Double early and doubled up, taking a quick lead.

Mitch and Brendan struggled with multiple incorrect responses.

Scores After 15 Clues (First Break):

Wendy: $5,200 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)

Brendan: $600 (5 correct, 4 incorrect)

Mitch: $400 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Contestant Interview Highlights:

Wendy: Runs a “summer school” for her kids every summer.

Runs a “summer school” for her kids every summer. Brendan: Shared a funny concern about being called a loiterer.

Shared a funny concern about being called a loiterer. Mitch: Mentioned his father-in-law is a former 3-time Jeopardy! winner.

Mentioned his father-in-law is a former 3-time Jeopardy! winner. End of Jeopardy round scores:

Wendy: $6,200 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

Mitch: $2,400 (6 correct, 2 incorrect)

Brendan: $1,600 (11 correct, 5 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Alma Maters

Geometry

Starts With “U-N”

Plays & Playwrights

U.S. History

A + (Director’s Name) + (Word for a Movie)

Gameplay Summary:

Mitch found a Daily Double and successfully doubled his score.

Wendy found the other Daily Double but bet conservatively—only $100—due to her discomfort with the category.

Brendan had an outstanding round, with nine high-value correct responses (four $1600 and five $2000 clues).

Only two Triple Stumpers and one incorrect answer the entire round—very competitive play.

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Brendan: $19,200 (23 correct, 6 incorrect)

Mitch: $12,400 (16 correct, 2 incorrect)

Wendy: $11,900 (14 correct, 1 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy

Triple Stumper — none of the contestants answered correctly.

Final Responses & Wagers:

Wendy: “What is Colorado?” → Wagered $8,100 → Final: $3,800

“What is Colorado?” → Wagered $8,100 → Final: $3,800 Mitch: “What is Indiana?” → Wagered $6,180 → Final: $6,220

“What is Indiana?” → Wagered $6,180 → Final: $6,220 Brendan: “What is Wis Minnesota” → Wagered $5,601 → Final: $13,599

“What is Wis Minnesota” → Wagered $5,601 → Final: $13,599 Winner: Brendan (1-day champion with $13,599)

Game Stats

Total unplayed clues today: 0

Cumulative unplayed clues this season: 30

Brendan returns tomorrow as the reigning champion.

Brendan’s win means a strong debut

Brendan's first performance showed that he could handle stress and get back on track after falling down at the start. He had enough of a lead to win even though he missed Final Jeopardy! because he was so good in Double Jeopardy. If this performance is any indication, he might be able to come back and win more than one race.

Brendan returns as Champion

Brendan comes back tomorrow to defend his title. The game costs $13,599 and is fun to play. He'll be up against two new contestants, and it will be hard for him to repeat as Double Jeopardy! champion. We will have to wait and see if he can keep going strong or if someone else will steal the show.

On May 20, 2025, Jeopardy! was full of competitive spirit, smart bets, and exciting game play. At different times, all three contestants showed what they were good at.

Even though the Final Jeopardy clue was hard, Brendan Liaw won thanks to his smart play and great performance on Double Jeopardy. Everyone had no idea what the clue meant, but Brendan's earlier clue made the difference. Every night, Jeopardy! keeps people interested with a mix of brain teasers, tension, and fast-paced games.

