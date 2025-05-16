Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 16, 2025

Jeopardy! is back with a brand-new episode on Friday, May 16, 2025, continuing its run in the show's 41st season. This season has introduced a wide range of strong contestants, many of whom have already made their mark in the Tournament of Champions.

While the past few episodes have seen steady performances, a new streak could be right around the corner. In the upcoming episode of the game show, a returning champion will attempt to extend his run. Brandon Monsman, a bartender hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, secured his second consecutive victory in the previous episode, bringing his total winnings to $23,600.

Monsman will face two new challengers in today’s episode: Mitch Loflin, a set decoration coordinator from Long Beach, California, and Erin Hoard, a logistics receiver from Las Vegas, Nevada. Brandon Monsman still has several games ahead if he hopes to reach the postseason rounds.

Jeopardy! first premiered in the early 1960s and, despite a few interruptions, has continued for decades, solidifying its place as a standout in the quiz show genre. One of its most notable features is the final round, which remains popular because it gives viewers the opportunity to play along and try answering the last question before the show airs.

Due to the nature of this format, we’ve gathered the question, correct response, and other key details from the upcoming episode below.

May 16, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the next round of the game show is as follows:

"Also called “Great Gray Horn” & “Bear’s Tipi”, this site in the western U.S. was made a national monument in 1906."

This question is from the category "National Monuments." It highlights a significant location in U.S. history and fits well within the kind of topics that often appear in Jeopardy!'s final round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 16, 2025

Here is the clue along with the correct response for the final question in the upcoming round.

Clue: Also called "Great Gray Horn" & "Bear’s Tipi", this site in the western U.S. was made a national monument in 1906.

Solution: What is Devils Tower?

Devils Tower is located in northeastern Wyoming and was declared a national monument in 1906. The site holds cultural importance and is known by various indigenous names, reflecting its historical and regional significance.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 16, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brandon Monsman, a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio; Mitch Loflin, a set decoration coordinator from Long Beach, California; and Erin Hoard, a logistics receiver from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brandon Monsman enters today’s Jeopardy! game with a two-day total of $23,600. His consistent play over the last two episodes has helped him build momentum, though he will need to maintain accuracy and composure to continue his run. Mitch Loflin and Erin Hoard, both making their first appearance, will aim to challenge him and possibly start a streak of their own.

The Final Clue, centered on U.S. national monuments, required contestants to connect historical designations with indigenous references. Identifying Devils Tower as the correct response depended on both geographical knowledge and familiarity with early U.S. conservation efforts, which are common themes in the show's clues.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!

