Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? May 15, Thursday, 2025

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! ended with a spectacular change of events. There was a lot of tough competition, but in the end, a bartender from Cleveland, Ohio, Brandon Monsman, won and became a two-day champion. His calm and well-thought-out betting strategy, especially in Final Jeopardy, was a big part of his victory.

Neeraj Borle, an investment first managing director from New York, and Nick Marino, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco, fought hard, but Brandon Monsman won. The final round was a big turning point. In Final Jeopardy, Neeraj made a bet that was too big, which let Brandon win the game with a bet of $0. Even though both Nick and Neeraj played well throughout the game, the last clue was what made the difference.

As a game, it is so intellectually challenging and requires strategy. Jeopardy! has stayed a beloved classic in American game show history. The show's unique format, which tests contestants' knowledge in a wide range of areas and rewards quick thinking and strategy, keeps viewers interested night after night. Tonight's win by Brandon was more proof of how knowledge and strategy work together on this famous game show.

Jeopardy! episode highlights May 15, Thursday, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Some of the fun categories that started the Jeopardy! round were, First Lines of Hit Songs, Bestselling Nonfiction, The Early 21st Century, A Barrel of Monkeys, Amped Up, and You Put Me on the Supreme Court.

Nick Marino and Brandon Monsman were tied for first place after 15 clues when the game started. Nick had given six correct answers and one wrong one, while Brandon had given four correct answers and no wrong ones.

Neeraj Borle was a little behind; he had three right answers and no wrong ones. There was a competitive vibe, and during the interviews, each contestant talked about something personal.

Nick talked about how much he loves birthday parties, Neeraj told a story about swimming in the Great Barrier Reef on his honeymoon, and Brandon made a joke about how he used to think his name was "Brandonono."

Nick found the Daily Double right after the first break and got all eleven questions right. He then took the lead at the end of the round with only one question wrong. Neeraj came in second with 8 right answers and 1 wrong, and Brandon came in third with 5 right answers and 2 wrong. The scores were these after the Jeopardy! round:

Nick : $5,600

: $5,600 Neeraj : $3,600

: $3,600 Brandon: $2,400

Double Jeopardy Round:

The Double Jeopardy! round introduced categories like The Desert Menu, A Category Good, Royal Roles, The Name on the Disease, L.O.,"and Sailor. It was in this round that both Neeraj and Brandon found the Daily Doubles, making strategic but conservative wagers to stay in the game.

Nick had the lead with $14,200 going into Final Jeopardy!, but Neeraj wasn’t far behind with $12,400, and Brandon had $7,200. The scores after Double Jeopardy! were:

Nick : $14,200

: $14,200 Neeraj : $12,400

: $12,400 Brandon: $7,200

Despite the close scores, Final Jeopardy would prove to be the ultimate decider.

Final Jeopardy Round:

Nick Marino, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco, California, did really well on Jeopardy! During the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, he showed how smart and quick-witted he was by getting 11 questions right in the first round and 16 right in the second.

In Final Jeopardy, he lost because he made a huge bet that didn't work out. His performance was impressive, though. Nick's personal stories, like how much he loved birthday parties, made his game more interesting.

Nick showed how smart he was throughout the show, even though he ended the night with $3,599 in his bank account. His game was good, even though he lost, and he deserves to win the title.

Contestant Profiles:

Nick Marino:

Nick Marino, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco, California, did really well on Jeopardy!. During the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, he showed how smart and quick-witted he was by getting 11 questions right in the first round and 16 right in the second.

In Final Jeopardy, he lost because he made a big bet that didn't work out. His performance was impressive, though. Nick's personal stories, like how much he loved birthday parties, made his game more interesting.

Nick showed how smart he was throughout the show, even though he ended the night with $3,599 in his bank account. His game was good, despite losing, and he deserved to win the title.

Neeraj Borle:

Neeraj Borle, a managing director of investments from New York, came into the game with a lot of knowledge and confidence. He got 17 out of 20 questions right on Double Jeopardy, which showed how well he knew a lot of different subjects. In Final Jeopardy, he lost everything when he made a risky bet of $8,000. He ended up with only $4,400.

Neeraj recounted an interesting story about how he swam in the Great Barrier Reef on his honeymoon, which showed how daring he is. Even though he lost, Neeraj showed that he was a tough opponent. His performance in the earlier rounds showed how quickly he could think and how much he knew.

Brandon Monsman:

A bartender from Cleveland, Ohio, named Brandon Monsman came back as the defending champion after a successful run the day before. He brought a level of calm and strategic thinking to tonight's game. He stood out because he could keep his cool in tough situations.

In Double Jeopardy, Brandon got 12 questions right, and in Final Jeopardy, he made a key, risk-free bet of $0. This bet secured his victory in the end. His silly story about thinking his name was "Brandonono" as a child showed how fun he was, which made him a likable contestant. Brandon won $7,200 at the end of the game and will be back to defend his title and try to get a third win.

Jeopardy is way different from regular game shows

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because it is intellectual and has a unique format. On most game shows, contestants answer questions by saying what they think the answer is. But on Jeopardy!, the answers are given first, and players have to guess the right question. This one-of-a-kind format checks both your knowledge and your ability to think critically.

The show also includes strategic games like Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, where contestants can risk some of their winnings. This adds another level of tension and excitement.

One more thing that makes Jeopardy! stand out is that it has a lot of different categories, from history to pop culture to science to literature. This variety makes sure that no contestant can rely only on their strengths.

Jeopardy! Game Recap - May 15, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories:

First Lines Of Hit Songs

Bestselling Nonfiction

The Early 21st Century

A Barrel Of Monkeys

“Amp”ed Up

You Put Me On The Supreme Court

Key Stats After 15 Clues:

Nick: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Brandon: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Neeraj: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Interview highlights:

Nick is a fan of birthday parties and was once pranked at one.

Neeraj swam the Great Barrier Reef during his honeymoon.

Brandon believed his name was “Brandonono” due to a childhood prank.

Nick's Performance: Found the Daily Double, answered correctly, leading after 30 clues.

Jeopardy Round Stats:

Nick: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

11 correct, 1 incorrect Neeraj: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

8 correct, 1 incorrect Brandon: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Nick: $5,600

Neeraj: $3,600

Brandon: $2,400

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

The Desert Menu

A Category Good

Royal Roles

The Name On The Disease

“L.O.”

Sailor

Daily Doubles:

Both challengers found them but made conservative wagers.

Nick's Lead: Nick was ahead by $1,800 heading into Final Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy round stats:

Nick: 16 correct, 1 incorrect

16 correct, 1 incorrect Neeraj: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

17 correct, 2 incorrect Brandon: 12 correct, 3 incorrect

Total unplayed Clues This Season: 30 (none today)

Scores Going into Final:

Nick: $14,200

Neeraj: $12,400

Brandon: $7,200

Final Jeopardy round:

Category: Women of History

Women of History Neeraj's Mistake: Bet too much, which impacted his score.

Bet too much, which impacted his score. Brandon's Strategy: Bet $0, ultimately leading to his 2-day championship win.

Final Scores:

Brandon: $7,200 – $0 = $7,200 (Who is Aerhart) (2-day total: $23,600)

$7,200 – $0 = $7,200 (Who is Aerhart) (2-day total: $23,600) Neeraj: $12,400 – $8,000 = $4,400 (Who is Phyllis Schafly?)

$12,400 – $8,000 = $4,400 (Who is Phyllis Schafly?) Nick: $14,200 – $10,601 = $3,599 (Who is Roosevelt?)

Conclusion: Brandon is the new 2-day champion and will return tomorrow to compete for win #3!

In tonight’s Jeopardy! episode, Brandon Monsman emerged as the winner after a thrilling and strategic battle in the Final Jeopardy round. Despite fierce competition from Nick Marino and Neeraj Borle, Brandon's careful betting strategy and knowledge led him to secure the win. His victory sets the stage for tomorrow’s game, where he will look to extend his reign as the champion.

