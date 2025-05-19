Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 19, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 19, 2025, bringing back another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season, which has seen some great games till now. In recent weeks, we have seen many champions who exceeded expectations, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next big streak. While it hasn't occurred in the past few games of the show, any contestant could shine at any moment.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Mitch Loflin, a set decoration coordinator from Long Beach, California, will face off against Micah Green, a chemical engineer from College Station, Texas, and Catherine Carnovale, a professor and creative producer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mitch Loflin won his previous game and amassed $8,400 in the process. He looks forward to earning more in the coming rounds, despite the potential for tough competition.
Jeopardy! has remained relevant for decades since it began in the early 1960s. The final round is a unique feature that also allows viewers to participate from their homes by attempting to answer the final question before the episode airs.
May 19, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"The first time a woman played a role on the professional stage in England, it was as this wife of a soldier in a play 50-some years old."
This question is from the category "Drama." This is a huge category that has appeared before and is quite common in trivia circuits, potentially leading to an interesting final round.
Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 19, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:
Clue: The first time a woman played a role on the professional stage in England, it was as this wife of a soldier in a play 50-some years old.
Solution: Who is Desdemona?
Desdemona from Shakespeare’s Othello was the first role in which a woman played the role of a woman. Prior to this, the tradition involved boys playing the roles of women in theaters. There is still some debate regarding who the first woman in theater was.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 19, 2025
