Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 26, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 26, 2025, continuing the excitement of its 41st season, which continues to see some great games. Things have been very exciting in the past few months, and it seems it will continue this way for the rest of the season. We have a new contestant ready to fight for their place against the two newcomers in this round.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jim Carpenter, a retired music professor and conductor from Charlotte, Vermont, will face off against Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California, and Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, California. Jim Carpenter won $25,601 on his first day and hopes to earn more in the coming game.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most well-known game shows around the world. Since it began in the early 1960s, it has managed to maintain an appeal that has stretched beyond the borders of the United States. Its offbeat format and engaging nature have long been the defining aspects of the show, along with the final round, which remains perhaps the biggest crowd puller.

Ad

Trending

The final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode. But this is primarily a difficult process. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer, in the sections below.

May 26, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The first 12 sites added to the list in 1978 included Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado & this site 500 miles to the north."

This question is from the category "UNESCO World Heritage Sites." This is a relatively common topic that has appeared in the show before and remains a fan favorite.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 26, 2025

The final question and answer for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Ad

Clue: The first 12 sites added to the list in 1978 included Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado & this site 500 miles to the north.

Solution: What is Yellowstone National Park?

Located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, Yellowstone was the first national park in the US and is widely regarded as one of the first in the entire world. It is also around 500 miles from Mesa Verde National Park.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 26, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Jim Carpenter, a retired music professor and conductor from Charlotte, Vermont; Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California; and Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch the contestants in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More