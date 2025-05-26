Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 26, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 26, 2025, continuing the excitement of its 41st season, which continues to see some great games. Things have been very exciting in the past few months, and it seems it will continue this way for the rest of the season. We have a new contestant ready to fight for their place against the two newcomers in this round.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Jim Carpenter, a retired music professor and conductor from Charlotte, Vermont, will face off against Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California, and Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, California. Jim Carpenter won $25,601 on his first day and hopes to earn more in the coming game.
Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most well-known game shows around the world. Since it began in the early 1960s, it has managed to maintain an appeal that has stretched beyond the borders of the United States. Its offbeat format and engaging nature have long been the defining aspects of the show, along with the final round, which remains perhaps the biggest crowd puller.
The final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode. But this is primarily a difficult process. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer, in the sections below.
May 26, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"The first 12 sites added to the list in 1978 included Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado & this site 500 miles to the north."
This question is from the category "UNESCO World Heritage Sites." This is a relatively common topic that has appeared in the show before and remains a fan favorite.
Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 26, 2025
The final question and answer for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.
Clue: The first 12 sites added to the list in 1978 included Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado & this site 500 miles to the north.
Solution: What is Yellowstone National Park?
Located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, Yellowstone was the first national park in the US and is widely regarded as one of the first in the entire world. It is also around 500 miles from Mesa Verde National Park.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 26, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Jim Carpenter, a retired music professor and conductor from Charlotte, Vermont; Judith Friedman, a software engineer from Los Angeles, California; and Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, California.
Catch the contestants in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!