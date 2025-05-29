Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 29, 2025, bringing forth a new episode from the game show's 41st season. This season has had many exciting contestants so far, and we may have a new contestant in our hands. In this upcoming round, Thomas Sweeney will resume his run after his amazing win in the previous round. In the past few games, viewers have not seen any contestant take their streak to a very high level.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Thomas Sweeney, a survey technician from Morrow, Ohio, will face off against newcomers Anne LaGatta, a college professor originally from Moorestown, New Jersey, and Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C. After yesterday's win, Thomas Sweeney hopes to extend his run.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows on television. A pivotal part of American television history, the game show has been around since the early 1960s and has had immense fanfare in this time. The primary reason for this game show's popularity stems from its offbeat format and engaging nature, and it is also heavily accentuated by the final round, which has provision for viewer participation.

Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question, but it often remains a complex process. To ease this, we have answered the question below, alongside other relevant details from the episode.

May 29, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"An 1845 article called Annexation was the first appearance this two-word phrase implying inevitability."

This question is from the category "Phrase origins." This is quite an interesting topic and has not appeared in a while. But it seems to be a great trivia topic.

In the final round, the participants have to answer with the question after being provided with a clue.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 29, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: An 1845 article called Annexation was the first appearance of this two-word phrase implying inevitability.

Solution: What is Manifest Destiny?

Manifest Destiny was a 19th-century belief in the United States that the settlers were destined to expand westward across North America. This belief was a part of White nationalism and was a key driving force behind many of the broader disputes.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 29, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Thomas Sweeney, a survey technician from Morrow, Ohio; Anne LaGatta, a college professor originally from Moorestown, New Jersey; and Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

