Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which is seemingly seeing another exciting contestant at this moment. After a carousel of contestants in the past weeks, Geoff Barnes has now won three games in a row and is well on his way to greatness this season. He will return again in the upcoming game, making it even more exciting to witness.
In the upcoming round of the game show, newcomers Peter Vorissis, a writer and teacher from Los Angeles, California, and Stella Trout, a software engineer originally from Houston, Texas, will face off against the three-game champion, Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C.
After his streak of recent wins, it would be surprising to see Geoff not succeed in the upcoming round. The other two contestants will try their best to stop him.
Jeopardy! began airing in the early 1960s and has remained a big part of American culture through all these decades. Over its long and exciting run, the game show has remained one of the most popular shows all around, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have remained useful to lure the massive fanbase. Moreover, the game show's final round also plays a key role in this ever-growing popularity.
In the final round, participants face a set of intriguing challenges, but more importantly, the viewers can also participate by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode. To help those who could not figure it out yet, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer, below.
June 3, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"In April 2018, an MLB game was postponed after ice falling from the structure punctured the roof of Roger Centre."
This question is from the category "Famous Structures." This is quite an intriguing topic, though rooted in common topics that often come up in the game show.
Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: In April 2018, an MLB game was postponed after ice falling from the structure punctured the roof of Rogers Centre.
Solution: What is the CN Tower?
In April 2018, a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre was called off after ice from the CN Tower fell on the Rogers Centre and punctured the roof.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!