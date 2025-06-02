Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 2, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 2, 2025, as part of the game show's 41st season. In this upcoming episode, we will see the return of Geoff Barnes, and there will be high expectations for him to defend his crown. We are yet to see a contestant pull off a long streak in the past few weeks. Perhaps Geoff will be able to change that.
In the forthcoming round of the game show, Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington D.C., will face off against Kyle Rahe, a restaurant server from Houston, Texas, and Abbi Klein, a psychotherapist from Brooklyn, New York. Geoff Barnes has won the previous game and will now hope to take his streak further.
Jeopardy! is one of the long-running game shows in the history of American television and continues to remain popular with the audience. This is mainly because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have remained consistent over the years.
The show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Audiences can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This is a common practice amongst fans, but it can still be challenging. To ease this, we have compiled the questions, answers, and other relevant details in the sections below.
June 2, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Referring to what's wrongly believed to be a meteorite 'The Falling Star' is the title of chapter two of this 1898 novel."
This question is from the category "Science Fiction." This is a common trivia topic that frequently appears on the game.
Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 2, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: Referring to what's wrongly believed to be a meteorite, 'The Falling Star' is the title of chapter two of this 1898 novel.
Solution: What is The War of the Worlds?
H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds has evolved to be a timeless classic over the years. The book was first published in 1898, and its second chapter was titled as The Falling Star.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 2, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C., Kyle Rahe, a restaurant server from Houston, and Abbi Klein, a Brooklyn-based psychotherapist.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!