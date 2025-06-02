Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 2, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 2, 2025, as part of the game show's 41st season. In this upcoming episode, we will see the return of Geoff Barnes, and there will be high expectations for him to defend his crown. We are yet to see a contestant pull off a long streak in the past few weeks. Perhaps Geoff will be able to change that.

Ad

In the forthcoming round of the game show, Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington D.C., will face off against Kyle Rahe, a restaurant server from Houston, Texas, and Abbi Klein, a psychotherapist from Brooklyn, New York. Geoff Barnes has won the previous game and will now hope to take his streak further.

Jeopardy! is one of the long-running game shows in the history of American television and continues to remain popular with the audience. This is mainly because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have remained consistent over the years.

Ad

Trending

The show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Audiences can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This is a common practice amongst fans, but it can still be challenging. To ease this, we have compiled the questions, answers, and other relevant details in the sections below.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

June 2, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Referring to what's wrongly believed to be a meteorite 'The Falling Star' is the title of chapter two of this 1898 novel."

This question is from the category "Science Fiction." This is a common trivia topic that frequently appears on the game.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 2, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Ad

Clue: Referring to what's wrongly believed to be a meteorite, 'The Falling Star' is the title of chapter two of this 1898 novel.

Solution: What is The War of the Worlds?

H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds has evolved to be a timeless classic over the years. The book was first published in 1898, and its second chapter was titled as The Falling Star.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 2, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C., Kyle Rahe, a restaurant server from Houston, and Abbi Klein, a Brooklyn-based psychotherapist.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More