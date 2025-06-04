Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the 41st season. After a streak that seemed quite outstanding, Geoff Barnes finally lost in the previous game. Now, Stella Trout is our new champion, and after a dominant win, she will begin her streak in this upcoming round of the game show.

In the upcoming round, new champion Stella Trout, a software engineer originally from Houston, Texas, will face off against newcomers Jay Borsom, a trivia content creator and DJ from Plainfield, Illinois, and Joey Quismorio, a product manager originally from San Antonio, Texas. Stella has already won an impressive $28,800 on her debut day and will now look forward to making the best of her chances in this round. If Stella plays the way she did in the last game, she may stay on for a long time to come.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most recognizable game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since remained a flagship of the genre. This is largely because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have remained relevant over all these years.

Moreover, the final round of the show is also a big attraction, as it allows viewers to participate from their homes. However, as participating in the game by guessing the final answer may be a complex process for some, we have compiled all the relevant details in the section below.

June 4, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He recalled that before an 1831 revolt, he had a vision of "White Spirits & Black Spirits engaged in battle."

This question is from the category "American History." This is one of the most common trivia topics that has ever come up in the game show. It is also very broad.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He recalled that before an 1831 revolt, he had a vision of "White Spirits & Black Spirits engaged in battle."

Solution: Who is Nat Turner?

Nat Turner was a Black carpenter and preacher who led a four-day rebellion of Black people in Southampton County, Virginia, in 1831. State militias suppressed the uprising.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Stella Trout, a software engineer originally from Houston, Texas; Jay Borsom, a trivia content creator and DJ from Plainfield, Illinois; and Joey Quismorio, a product manager originally from San Antonio, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

