Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 3, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as part of its ongoing 41st season. The episode featured three contestants: returning champion Geoff Barnes and challengers Peter Vorissis and Stella Trout. Fans were excited to see if Geoff would win his fourth game in a row or if one of the new players would take the win.

The winner of Jeopardy! tonight was Stella Trout, a software engineer from Texas. Stella did better than her competitors because she planned well and won the Double Jeopardy round. She also correctly answered the Final Jeopardy clue.

Geoff Barnes came in second with $21,199, but she beat him by a score of $28,800 thanks to quick responses and sure footwork. Peter Vorissis won $1 because he gave the wrong answer to the last question.

Jeopardy! has been a part of American television since its debut in the 1960s. Fans keep coming back for more of this show, which is known for its unique format and intellectual challenges. Every year, it remains interesting and competitive with its unique format, quick rounds, and knowledgeable contestants.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode – June 3, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The first round of Jeopardy! on June 3, 2025, opened with a strong lead by returning champion Geoff Barnes. His confident tone and steady rhythm helped him stay ahead. The categories ranged across history, pop culture, science, and wordplay. Geoff answered quickly and accurately, especially in the Fictional Worlds and Science Shortcuts categories.

Stella Trout started cautiously but picked up momentum midway with well-timed buzz-ins. Peter Vorissis struggled slightly, missing some key responses, but showed a grasp of literary clues.

The round was competitive, but Geoff had a clear edge. No Daily Doubles were present in this round, but contestant pacing and quick recall were clearly visible. Stella and Peter had fewer correct responses but managed to stay in the game.

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Geoff Barnes : $7,400

: $7,400 Stella Trout : $2,800

: $2,800 Peter Vorissis: $2,400

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round dramatically changed the game's dynamics. Stella Trout showcased exceptional command and precision. She correctly answered both Daily Doubles, earning a massive $7,000 boost. She showed dominance in the categories Tech Terms, 21st Century Events, and World Capitals. Geoff kept pace initially, but failed to land on any Daily Doubles, which limited his momentum.

His responses remained consistent, but not fast enough to catch up. Peter continued to trail, managing a few correct answers but not enough to stay competitive. Stella’s strategic play and fast reflexes helped her surge ahead.

Her sharp gameplay in this round set the foundation for her eventual win. By the end of the round, the gap between her and the others was significant, making the Final Jeopardy round a formality for her to defend.

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Stella Trout : $25,800

: $25,800 Geoff Barnes : $10,600

: $10,600 Peter Vorissis: $3,600

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy round’s category was Famous Structures.

The clue: “In April 2018, an MLB game was postponed after ice falling from this structure punctured the roof of Rogers Centre.”

The correct response was “What is the CN Tower?”

Stella and Geoff both responded correctly. Stella wagered $3,000 and secured her victory with a strong total of $28,800. Geoff also answered correctly but added only $10,599 to reach $21,199.

Unfortunately, Peter gave an incorrect response, wagering nearly all his total and ending with just $1. The question tested knowledge of sports history and architecture, favoring contestants with a broader knowledge base.

Stella’s lead going into the round ensured she had a safe cushion, but her correct answer sealed her spot as the new champion. Geoff’s run ended despite his accuracy.

Final scores:

Stella Trout : $28,800

: $28,800 Geoff Barnes : $21,199

: $21,199 Peter Vorissis: $1

Jeopardy! June 3, 2025: Details about three contestants

Stella Trout

Stella Trout is a software engineer who used to live in Houston, Texas. Currently, she lives in Austin. She works at IBM, where she contributes to AI and cloud-based solutions using JavaScript and React. Her work involves technical precision, which was evident in her Jeopardy! performance.

Stella has a degree in computer science from Reed College and has worked on tools for visualizing math and automating IT. She was the best contestant in this episode because she could think clearly and quickly.

She stayed focused throughout the game and took smart risks in the Double Jeopardy round, which helped her win in the end. Stella's experience with solving problems and organizing ideas logically was a big plus.

Geoff Barnes

Geoff Barnes is an analyst from Washington, D.C., and entered the episode as a three-day returning champion with total winnings of $44,801. He works as a senior director at Capital One, where he leads business and anti-money laundering strategies.

Géoff holds an economics degree from Yale University and used to work at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. His strategic calm and ability to think analytically were clear in his play, especially in earlier episodes. In Final Jeopardy on June 3, Geoff played steadily and got the answer right, but Stella beat him in Double Jeopardy.

Peter Vorissis

Peter Vorissis lives in Los Angeles, California, and works as a writer and teacher. Getting his PhD in comparative literature from the University of Michigan was wonderful for him. In school, he studied French, Italian, and Visual Arts traditions. Peter is a curriculum developer and advisor who makes programs in the Humanities and English.

Even though Peter is knowledgeable, he had a hard time keeping up with the game. He did well at times, especially with clues that involved language and the arts, but he missed important chances to raise his score. His calm attitude and academic charm gave the episode a serious tone.

Jeopardy! is different from regular game shows

The question-and-answer format of Jeopardy! makes it distinct from other game shows. The contestants are not given a question to answer, but rather answers. They have to answer with the right question. This switch makes players think quickly and accurately, making it different from shows that use multiple-choice or luck-based formats.

The way the game is set up is another big difference. There are three timed rounds on Jeopardy!. They are Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. Contestants win money by picking clues from a board that gets harder and more valuable as they go. Players can bet their winnings on Daily Doubles, a strategic element that viewers won't find on many other shows.

In Final Jeopardy, players wager part or all of their total on one last clue. Success depends on a combination of knowledge, timing, and risk management. The intellectual format and fast-paced competition of Jeopardy! make it stand out in the world of game shows.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy round scores:

Geoff Barnes: $7,400

Stella Trout: $2,800

Peter Vorissis: $2,400

Double Jeopardy round scores:

Stella Trout: $25,800

Geoff Barnes: $10,600

Peter Vorissis: $3,600

Final Jeopardy round:

Final scores:

Stella Trout: $28,800

Geoff Barnes: $21,199

Peter Vorissis: $1

The episode of Jeopardy! on June 3, 2025, had tough competition and some great performances. Stella Trout's strategic gameplay and accurate responses led her to a well-deserved victory.

Geoff Barnes' winning streak came to an end, even though he did well. With his background in writing, Peter Vorissis did well with his first game. This episode was an outstanding instance of the intellectual challenge and excitement that Jeopardy! always gives its viewers.

