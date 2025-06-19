Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jeopardy! is ready to air another episode this Thursday, June 19, 2025, and this time, too, we have another contestant starting their streak.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a near-constant shuffle of contestants with no one managing to hold on to their streaks. However, the upcoming episodes may change that with Jacob Hale in the seat now. If he manages to replicate his success from last night, he may go on to break this spell.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jacob Hale, a nonprofit finance director from Anchorage, Alaska, will play his second game. The last game was against Dan Hopkins, a teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire, and Sunny Hwang, a textbook editor from Brooklyn, New York.

Jeopardy! is one of the most unique game shows, and hence, it has remained popular throughout several decades. The show has been on air for years and still manages to boast a huge fanbase. This is primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. This has made it quite a phenomenal show, and perhaps the most popular on American television.

The final round also plays a key role in this ever-growing popularity. The final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes if they guess the final answer correctly. But this can still often be a long-drawn process. So, ahead of the final round, here is the answer, and all other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 19, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Much of this 73‑square‑mile National Park is located beneath the Chihuahuan Desert."

This question is from the category "U.S. National Parks." This is among the most common topics on the game show and has appeared many times before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 19, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: Much of this 73‑square‑mile National Park is located beneath the Chihuahuan Desert.

Solution: What is Carlsbad Caverns National Park?

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is renowned for its extensive cave system, which also includes the iconic Big Room, a large limestone chamber that is almost 4,000 feet long and 625 feet wide. The National Park is located in the Guadalupe Mountains of southeastern New Mexico.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 19, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Bevin Blaber, a writer originally from Schenectady, New York, Vivek Upadhyay, a physician from Princeton, New Jersey, and Jacob Hale, a nonprofit finance director from Anchorage, Alaska.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the game show.

